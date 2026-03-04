Wonderland After Dark - Tickets

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Your ticket to Wonderland After Dark!
Join fellow Bryker Woods parents and community members for an evening of cocktails, music, games, and live & silent auctions—all in support of the students and teachers who make our school so special.
Your admission includes entry to the event, access to all activities, and a night of community, mischief, and fundraising magic.
Enjoy Spring Fling with a touch of magic. This VIP ticket includes reserved seating for the live auction, two bottles of champagne shared at your table, and recognition as a family sponsor on the school’s front-entrance banner for the following year.
Each ticket admits one guest. Limited to 16 total tickets.
Feeling lucky? Join our Heads or Tails game during the this year's live auction for a chance to win a special prize!
Players will choose heads or tails each round as the coin flips—last person standing wins.
It’s fast, fun, and one of the most entertaining moments of the night.
Channel your inner Mad Hatter and top off your evening with something truly spectacular.
Create, curate, or completely conjure the maddest, most marvelous hat you can imagine and wear it to Wonderland After Dark. The more whimsical, absurd, and over-the-top, the better.
A panel of highly questionable judges will crown the Maddest Hat of the Night, with bragging rights (and a prize!) awarded to the most delightfully unhinged creation.
Whether elegant, enchanted, or entirely ridiculous — we can’t wait to see what’s on your head.
Rather than charging for drinks, we’ll have an open, donation-based bar so everyone can enjoy the evening freely.
If you’re able, please consider making a donation to help cover bar costs and support our fundraising efforts. Every contribution helps keep the party flowing and supports Bryker Woods students and teachers.
You bring the magic all year—we’ve got your night covered. Register your plus one below!
Bringing a plus one? Add them here!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!