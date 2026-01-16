Hosted by

Young Actors Theatre

About this event

Wonderland Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

195 E Douglas Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020, USA

#1- Alice's Tea Pary
$50

Starting bid

Tea pot with cups and $100 gift card to Aubrey Rose Team Room in La Mesa


Value - $130

#1- Tequila Basket (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Bottle of Casa Noble Tequila, shotglasses.


Value - $65

#3 - Wicked basket
$25

Starting bid

Wicked themed blanket, body wash, journal, cosmetic bag, snow globe, Bath and Body Wallflower, earrings.


Value - $75

#4 - Kitchen Basket
$25

Starting bid

kitchen sign, casserole dish, planters bank, cheese board, plates, dishtowel, cook books.


Value - $80

#5 - Bathroom Basket
$25

Starting bid

Shower curtain, 3 floor mats, body sponge, body cleanser, bath bombs, squeegy, Bath and Body Works Hydration.


Value - $85

#6 - Champagne Basket
$25

Starting bid

Beuve Cliquat Champagne with glasses


Value - $80

#7 - Kate Spade Handbag
$50

Starting bid

Description Needed **


Value - $200

#8 - Cocktail Mixer Basket
$25

Starting bid

Capitan Morgans Rum, Sky Vodka, Tequila, Old Fashioned Mix, Mixology Recipe book, 8 plastic cups


Value - $??

Backyard Basket
$35

Starting bid

Bottle(s) of wine from Dulzura Winery, 4 patio friendly wine glasses, 4 wine appetizer cup trays


Value - $110

#10 - Bradford Renaissance
$100

Starting bid

Portrait Sitting



Value - $3,000

