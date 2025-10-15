Wonders of Hope

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Includes one drink per person. You are supporting a good cause!
Note: the amount of the contribution that is deductible for federal income tax purposes is limited to the excess of any value contributed by the donor over the fair market value of goods or services provided by the charity. Receipts will be provided for a $65 donation.
Includes one drink per person and a souvenir. Your support brings us closer to a cure!
Note: the amount of the contribution that is deductible for federal income tax purposes is limited to the excess of any value contributed by the donor over the fair market value of goods or services provided by the charity. Receipts will be provided for a $180 donation.
Includes VIP reserved seating, one drink per person, a souvenir, and donor wall listing. You can be part of the cure!
Note: the amount of the contribution that is deductible for federal income tax purposes is limited to the excess of any value contributed by the donor over the fair market value of goods or services provided by the charity. Receipts will be provided for a $420 donation.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing