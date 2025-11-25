Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary

Hosted by

Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary

About this event

Wonders Of Wildlife Raffle Tickets 2025

329 McGill Ave NW

Concord, NC 28027, USA

Texas Road House item
Texas Road House
$5

Texas Road House gift card $30, Steak Knives, Peanuts, BBQ Sauce

Wooden Fishing Deco item
Wooden Fishing Deco
$5

Locally Made Wooden Fishing Deco

Cozy Fall Basket item
Cozy Fall Basket
$5

Enjoy Birding with tea and cookies this fall.

Hello Kitty & Friends Basket item
Hello Kitty & Friends Basket
$5
Buffalo Wild Wings Basket item
Buffalo Wild Wings Basket
$5

$20 gift card, 2 beer glasses, lg koozie, bbq sauce, seasoning and sweet treats.

Olive Garden Basket (A) item
Olive Garden Basket (A)
$5

$25 Gift Card and Dressing

Olive Garden Basket (B) item
Olive Garden Basket (B)
$5

$25 Gift Card and Dressing

Bake Til You Make It Basket item
Bake Til You Make It Basket
$5

Kids Cooking Set

Wild Birds Unlimited (A) item
Wild Birds Unlimited (A)
$5

Wild Birds Unlimited Bird Feeder and Seed

Wild Birds Unlimited (B) item
Wild Birds Unlimited (B)
$5

Wild Birds Unlimited Bird Feeder and Seed

Wild Birds Unlimited (C) item
Wild Birds Unlimited (C)
$5

Wild Birds Unlimited Bird Feeder and Seed

Add a donation for Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!