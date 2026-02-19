Wood River Elementary PTA's Spring 2026 Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Raffle #1 Items:
1.Milwaukee Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Set (retail $400) - donated by Shafer Family
2.Apple iPad (retail $350) - donated by Wood River PTA
3.LeLune Spa Package (retail $275) - donated by LeLune and Lowman Family
4.Small Turtle Box Speaker (retail $250) - donated by JE Construction Services
5.Small Yeti Cooler (retail $250) - donated by Shafer Family
6.Target Gift Card (retail $200) - donated by Alaniz Family
7.HEB Gift Card (retail $100) - donated by Brooke Paving and Construction & Brooke Family
8.Champs Meat Market Gift Card ($100) - donated by STX Materials
9.Hobby Lobby Gift Card ($100) - donated by STX Materials
Nine winners will be selected from Raffle #1 in order that the tickets are drawn.
Car Pick Up Golden Ticket - bypass the car pick up line for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.
One winner will be selected from Raffle #2.
Raffle #3 Items:
Student is Principal for a Day
Student is Librarian for a Day
Two winners will be selected from Raffle #3 in order that the tickets are drawn.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!