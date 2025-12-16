Woodbridge ALA Presents: The Best Laid Plans - An Old Hollywood Murder Mystery

This admits one person to the event and includes the:

~ Murder Mystery Show

~ Buffet Dinner

~ Dessert

~ Select Non-Alcoholic Beverages



**PLUS ADD ON BUNDLE**



Two Red Carpet Glamor Photos, Beads, Notebook, Pen & A $120 Murder Cash Bundle ("Funny money" containing clues and prompts to use during the event to help you guess the killer. These can also be traded to the actors as bribes for additional information). AVAILABLE THROUGH APRIL 5, 2026.