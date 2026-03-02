Woodcarvers' & Woodturners' Show and Sale June 5-6

About this event
30"w x 96" x 30"h table and 2 chairs provided
If you have created a woodcarving, turning or burning, or stained glass or mosaic you may reserve a table. The table must be covered on top and all four sides to the floor.
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Power is limited. (please let us know if you need power) Power tools may not be used inside the building.
No need to purchase additional competition entry tickets if you purchase a table.
If you will be attending the event with your recognized club or guild members, you may register as a group of ONLY 4 here.
This ticket Includes one table per club of 4 and 4 chairs.
If you have created a woodcarving, turning or burning, or stained glass or mosaic art, you may reserve a table.
The table must be covered on top and all four sides to the floor.
All competition entry fees are included with the purchase of a table. No additional entry fees are required.
A vendor is a person who's display contains more than 10% commercially made wood/carving or stained glass/mosaic products. These would be items NOT created by your hands.
Vendors are welcome!
Included are two chairs and one table. The table must be covered on top and all four sides to the floor.
All competition entry fees are included with the purchase of a table. No additional entry fees are required.
A vendor application will be forwarded to you via email if you select this ticket.
If you are 17 and younger, the completion fee has been waived but requires registration. If you have created a woodcarving, turning or burning, or stained glass or mosaic art, buy a ticket for EACH item you will be entering into the competition.
If you have created a woodcarving, turning or burning, or stained glass or mosaic art, buy a ticket for EACH item you will be entering into the competition.
Competition Entry fee is $15 per item, ONLY IF YOU DO NOT BUY A TABLE.
If you purchase a table, competition fees are included in the price of the table.
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