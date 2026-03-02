Woodcarvers' & Woodturners' Show and Sale June 5-6

30"w x 96" x 30"h table and 2 chairs provided





If you have created a woodcarving, turning or burning, or stained glass or mosaic you may reserve a table. The table must be covered on top and all four sides to the floor.

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Power is limited. (please let us know if you need power) Power tools may not be used inside the building.





No need to purchase additional competition entry tickets if you purchase a table.