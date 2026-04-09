Wooden Plaques 10" diameter (Multiple Item Purchase)

When purchasing 2 or more, use this option. $25





Wooden Layered Plaque 10" diameter with stand





Available in:

Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Space Force





Stain options:

(A)Dark on Top later or (B)Dark on bottom layer (see images)





Cost:

$30 each or $25 if buying 2 or more use alternate order option.





When purchasing one, select $30





When purchasing more than one select the 2nd option $25.00 and quantity.





Items are made to order. Allow time for staining and assembly.





Currently we are not shipping, we are only taking orders within 50 miles of Clarksville, TN. Coordination will be done for pick-up/delivery.





We will send an email within 72 hours once order is received to confirm requested customization. You can also contact us by email or phone directly.

email: [email protected]; phone: 559-381-6264