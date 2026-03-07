Woodhaven Competition Food Payment

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About this event
We are asking $20/student to cover the cost of lunch and dinner on Saturday, and lunch on Sunday (Pizza, Jimmy Johns, and Taco Bell). If you listed a dietary restriction in your student's handbook submission, we will be reaching out to coordinate. Parents/family members are not included in our lunch order, they are free to leave campus and get their own lunch.
Select this option if your student will only be at the competition on Saturday
Select this option if your student will only be at the competition on Sunday
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