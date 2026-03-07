Berkley Robotics Booster Club

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Berkley Robotics Booster Club

About this event

Woodhaven Competition Food Payment

Woodhaven Meals - Sat & Sun
$20

We are asking $20/student to cover the cost of lunch and dinner on Saturday, and lunch on Sunday (Pizza, Jimmy Johns, and Taco Bell). If you listed a dietary restriction in your student's handbook submission, we will be reaching out to coordinate. Parents/family members are not included in our lunch order, they are free to leave campus and get their own lunch.

Woodhaven Meals - Saturday Only
$13

Select this option if your student will only be at the competition on Saturday

Woodhaven Meals - Sunday Only
$7

Select this option if your student will only be at the competition on Sunday

Add a donation for Berkley Robotics Booster Club

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