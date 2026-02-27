Imagine Well Being

Hosted by

Imagine Well Being

About this event

🌱 Woodland & Water Resonance: A Forest Therapy & Sound Bath Walk 🌊

22377 Belmont Ridge Rd Ashburn

VA 20148 United States

Pay It Forward Donation
$45

This donation covers your participation and makes it possible for someone facing financial hardship to join. Thank you for extending generosity to others.

Suggested Donation
$35

This donation helps cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.

Love Donation
$25

This option is intended for individuals who are currently experiencing financial hardship and find the standard donation a barrier.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

This option is for those who believe in the power of connection, nature, and wellness and would like to support Imagine Well Being’s nonprofit work, but aren’t able to choose the Love Donation at this time. A $5 contribution is suggested.

Add a donation for Imagine Well Being

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