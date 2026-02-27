🌱 Woodland & Water Resonance: A Forest Therapy & Sound Bath Walk 🌊

About this event
VA 20148 United States
This donation covers your participation and makes it possible for someone facing financial hardship to join. Thank you for extending generosity to others.
This donation helps cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.
This option is intended for individuals who are currently experiencing financial hardship and find the standard donation a barrier.
This option is for those who believe in the power of connection, nature, and wellness and would like to support Imagine Well Being’s nonprofit work, but aren’t able to choose the Love Donation at this time. A $5 contribution is suggested.
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