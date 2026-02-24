Woodland Hills Elementary PTO Spring Carnival

About this event
10 tickets for $5.00
For food, treats & Woody's Carnival Prize Basket entries.
Not valid for attractions - wristband required.
25 tickets for $10
For food, treats & Woody's Carnival Prize Basket entries.
Not valid for attractions - wristband required.
Price bundle only available during presale.
50 tickets for $20
For food, treats & Woody's Carnival Prize Basket entries.
Not valid for attractions - wristband required.
Price bundle only available during presale.
$
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