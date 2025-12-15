Woodland Hills Elementary PTO’s Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Annual membership for 2 named adults and up to 3 children (ages 3-21).
Value: $239.
Starting bid
Hand painted banner. Value: $65
Starting bid
Spindle Tap Brewery for reserved seating in our open taproom + 3 beverage tokens per person for up to 10 people.
Value: $350.
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 with golf cart fee included (Mon-Thur). Value: $340.
Starting bid
1 week half-day summer art camp. Value: $299.
Starting bid
1 month of classes. Value: up to $214.
Starting bid
$50 paint your own pottery.
Starting bid
Value: $300
Starting bid
1 Core Session (1-week) during Summer 2026 for an Explorer camper (students entering 1st-5th grade in Fall 2026). Value: $1,549.
Starting bid
Snack, sip and shop with a $25 gift certificate to The Rowdy Chick boutique and a $25 gift certificate to Main Street Hub. Value: $50.
Starting bid
$50 game play voucher.
Starting bid
James Avery Artesian Jewelry Margarita Stud Earrings. Value: $55.
Starting bid
Value: $315.
Starting bid
Four ice cream vouchers. Value: $30
Starting bid
Value: up to $87.
Starting bid
Value: $200.
Starting bid
Value: $250.
Starting bid
Up to 20 kids. Value: $650.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Value: $85.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
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