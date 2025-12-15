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Woodland Hills Elementary Pto

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Woodland Hills Elementary PTO’s Silent Auction

Houston Zoo Family Membership item
Houston Zoo Family Membership item
Houston Zoo Family Membership
$60

Starting bid

Annual membership for 2 named adults and up to 3 children (ages 3-21).

Value: $239.

Custom banner by Blooming Banners item
Custom banner by Blooming Banners item
Custom banner by Blooming Banners
$15

Starting bid

Hand painted banner. Value: $65

Spindletap Experience item
Spindletap Experience item
Spindletap Experience
$90

Starting bid

Spindle Tap Brewery for reserved seating in our open taproom + 3 beverage tokens per person for up to 10 people.

Value: $350.

Round of Golf for Four at Tour 18 item
Round of Golf for Four at Tour 18 item
Round of Golf for Four at Tour 18
$85

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 with golf cart fee included (Mon-Thur). Value: $340.

1 Week Half-day Summer Camp at Cordovan Art School item
1 Week Half-day Summer Camp at Cordovan Art School item
1 Week Half-day Summer Camp at Cordovan Art School
$75

Starting bid

1 week half-day summer art camp. Value: $299.

1 Month Art Classes at Cordovan Art School item
1 Month Art Classes at Cordovan Art School item
1 Month Art Classes at Cordovan Art School
$50

Starting bid

1 month of classes. Value: up to $214.

Paint your own pottery at Cordovan Art School item
Paint your own pottery at Cordovan Art School item
Paint your own pottery at Cordovan Art School
$10

Starting bid

$50 paint your own pottery.

3-row Tanzanite Bracelet item
3-row Tanzanite Bracelet item
3-row Tanzanite Bracelet
$75

Starting bid

Value: $300

1 Week Summer Camp at Camp Cho-Yeh item
1 Week Summer Camp at Camp Cho-Yeh item
1 Week Summer Camp at Camp Cho-Yeh
$390

Starting bid

1 Core Session (1-week) during Summer 2026 for an Explorer camper (students entering 1st-5th grade in Fall 2026). Value: $1,549.

The Rowdy Chick Boutique and Main Street Hub item
The Rowdy Chick Boutique and Main Street Hub item
The Rowdy Chick Boutique and Main Street Hub
$10

Starting bid

Snack, sip and shop with a $25 gift certificate to The Rowdy Chick boutique and a $25 gift certificate to Main Street Hub. Value: $50.

Top Golf Game Play Voucher item
Top Golf Game Play Voucher item
Top Golf Game Play Voucher
$10

Starting bid

$50 game play voucher.

James Avery Earrings item
James Avery Earrings item
James Avery Earrings
$15

Starting bid

James Avery Artesian Jewelry Margarita Stud Earrings. Value: $55.

Elite MMA Kingwood 1 Month Kids BJJ Classes + Gear item
Elite MMA Kingwood 1 Month Kids BJJ Classes + Gear item
Elite MMA Kingwood 1 Month Kids BJJ Classes + Gear
$75

Starting bid

Value: $315.

Amy’s Ice Cream for Four item
Amy’s Ice Cream for Four item
Amy’s Ice Cream for Four
$5

Starting bid

Four ice cream vouchers. Value: $30

4 tickets to the Children’s Museum Houston item
4 tickets to the Children’s Museum Houston item
4 tickets to the Children’s Museum Houston
$20

Starting bid

Value: up to $87.

Campbell Chiropractic 1 Hour Massage and Products item
Campbell Chiropractic 1 Hour Massage and Products item
Campbell Chiropractic 1 Hour Massage and Products
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200.

1 Month Class at Tiger Rock Martial Arts item
1 Month Class at Tiger Rock Martial Arts item
1 Month Class at Tiger Rock Martial Arts
$60

Starting bid

Value: $250.

Alpha Omega Birthday Party item
Alpha Omega Birthday Party item
Alpha Omega Birthday Party
$175

Starting bid

Up to 20 kids. Value: $650.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy item
Music Lessons at Kingwood Arts Academy
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute private lessons. Value: $200. Limit: 1 voucher per student & valid for new students only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

KMS Swag item
KMS Swag item
KMS Swag
$20

Starting bid

Value: $85.

WHE Principal for the Day item
WHE Principal for the Day item
WHE Principal for the Day
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Vice Principal for the Day item
WHE Vice Principal for the Day item
WHE Vice Principal for the Day
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE May 2026 Corroboree Reserved Seating item
WHE May 2026 Corroboree Reserved Seating item
WHE May 2026 Corroboree Reserved Seating
$30

Starting bid

Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless

WHE May 2026 5th Grade End of Year Program Reserved Seating item
WHE May 2026 5th Grade End of Year Program Reserved Seating
$30

Starting bid

Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless

WHE October 2026 2nd Grade Musical Reserved Seating item
WHE October 2026 2nd Grade Musical Reserved Seating
$30

Starting bid

Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless

WHE Nov 2026 3rd Grade Veterans Day Program Reserved Seating item
WHE Nov 2026 3rd Grade Veterans Day Program Reserved Seating
$30

Starting bid

Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless

WHE December 2026 4th Grade Winter Program Reserved Seating item
WHE December 2026 4th Grade Winter Program Reserved Seating
$30

Starting bid

Reserved Seating for FOUR. Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: June 2026 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: June 2026
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: July 2026 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: July 2026
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: August 2026 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: August 2026
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: September 2026 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: September 2026
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: October 2026 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: October 2026
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: November 2026 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: November 2026
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: December 2026 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: December 2026
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: January 2027 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: January 2027
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: February 2027 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: February 2027
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: March 2027 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: March 2027
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: April 2027 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: April 2027
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

WHE Birthday Marquee Message: May 2027 item
WHE Birthday Marquee Message: May 2027
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

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