Woodland Rotary Centennial Celebration

2001 East St

Woodland, CA 95776, USA

Center Stage Sponsor
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

This top tier sponsorship level is limited to 1 local business and will give your company the highest exposure, not only to our 500 guests attending the Community Celebration Dinner, but to thousands of community members, as we promote our event and your sponsorship throughout the year as well as the several other included benefits listed below.

  • Two tables of 10 guests each, with premier seating at the Woodland Rotary 100-year Community Celebration Dinner.
  • The prominent position on all marketing materials leading up to the event, including the banner across Main St.
  • Your logo on event program cover and full page, inside cover advertisement.
  • Introduced with the opportunity to speak at the Community Celebration Dinner.
  • Your company recognized on our website and social media pages as the VIP sponsor.
  • Recognition in any news articles surrounding the event.
  • An opportunity to have a booth representing your business at the Community Celebration Dinner.
Headliner Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This top tier sponsorship level is limited to 2 local business and will give your company exposure, not only to our 500 guests attending the Community Celebration Dinner, but to thousands of community members, as we promote our event and your sponsorship throughout the year as well as the several other included benefits listed below.

  • One table for 10 guests at Woodland Community 100-year Celebration Dinner with premier reserved seating.
  • Prominent position on all marketing materials leading up to the event.
  • Full page advertisement in event program.
  • Introduced with the opportunity to speak at Community Celebration Dinner.
  • Your company recognized on our website and social media pages.
  • Recognition in any news articles surrounding the event.
  • An opportunity to have a booth representing your business at the 100-year Community Celebration Dinner.
Main Stage Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This top tier sponsorship level is limited to 5 local business and will give your company exposure, not only to our 500 guests attending the Community Celebration Dinner, but to thousands of community members, as we promote our event and your sponsorship throughout the year as well as the several other included benefits listed below.

  • One table for 8 guests at Woodland Community 100-year Celebration Dinner with reserved seating.
  • Prominent position on all marketing materials leading up to the event.
  • Half page advertisement in event program.
  • Introduced with the opportunity to speak at Community Celebration Dinner.
  • Your company recognized on our website and social media pages.
  • Recognition in any news articles surrounding the event.
  • An opportunity to have a booth representing your business at the 100-year Community Celebration Dinner.
Ensemble Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This sponsorship level is limited to 5 local business and will give your company exposure, not only to our 500 guests attending the Community Celebration Dinner, but to thousands of community members, as we promote our event and your sponsorship throughout the year as well as the several other included benefits listed below.

  • Half table for 5 guests at Woodland Community 100-year Celebration Dinner with reserved seating.
  • Recognition on marketing materials leading up to the event.
  • Recognized as an Ensemble Sponsor during the event.
  • Quarter page advertisement in event program.
  • Your company recognized on our website and social media pages.
Supporting Cast Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship level is limited to 10 local business and will give your company exposure, not only to our 500 guests attending the Community Celebration Dinner, but to thousands of community members, as we promote our event and your sponsorship throughout the year as well as the benefits listed below.

  • 2 dinner tickets to the Woodland Community 100-year Celebration Dinner.
  • Recognition in event program as a Supporting Cast Sponsor.
  • Your company recognized on our website and social media pages.
General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Standard Rotarian Pledge
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Dinner Tickets

2 Large Raffle Tickets

Rotary Members Only

Bronze Level Rotarian Pledge/Friends of Woodland Opera House
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Dinner Tickets

3 Raffle Tickets

Website & social media recognition

Rotary Members and Friends of the Woodland Opera House

Silver Level Rotarian Pledge
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 Dinner Tickets

3 Raffle Tickets

Priority Seating (Tier 3)

Website & social media recognition

Rotary members only

Gold Level Rotarian Pledge
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Dinner Tickets

3 Raffle Tickets

Priority Seating (Tier 2)

Website & social media recognition

Rotary members only

Platinum Level Rotarian Pledge
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Dinner Tickets

3 Raffle Tickets

Premier priorty seating (Tier 1)

Featured recognition in print, website, and social media

Recognition from the podium at the Centennial Celebration

Rotary members only

