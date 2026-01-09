Woodland Rotary Centennial Celebration

This top tier sponsorship level is limited to 1 local business and will give your company the highest exposure, not only to our 500 guests attending the Community Celebration Dinner, but to thousands of community members, as we promote our event and your sponsorship throughout the year as well as the several other included benefits listed below.

Two tables of 10 guests each, with premier seating at the Woodland Rotary 100-year Community Celebration Dinner.

The prominent position on all marketing materials leading up to the event, including the banner across Main St.

Your logo on event program cover and full page, inside cover advertisement.

Introduced with the opportunity to speak at the Community Celebration Dinner.

Your company recognized on our website and social media pages as the VIP sponsor.

Recognition in any news articles surrounding the event.

An opportunity to have a booth representing your business at the Community Celebration Dinner.