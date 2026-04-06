Woodlynde School's Community Celebration & Auction

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Starting bid
Unwind with a Four Seasons Spa Giftcard and four Osea body products (Undaria Algae Body Wash, Salts of the Earth Body Scrub, Undaria Algae Body Oil and Undaria Algae Body Butter)
Set in a tranquil space with sweeping panoramic views of Philadelphia, this experience begins 30 minutes prior to your scheduled Swedish massage. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed through our boutique reception area, checked in, and guided through the spa. A private locker, plush robe, and slippers are provided to ease you into relaxation.
Before your treatment, unwind in the Relaxation Lounge or enjoy amenities including the sauna, steam room, and ice fountain. Guests should return to the lounge five minutes before their service begins.
Your therapist will then escort you to a crystal-inspired treatment room for a personalized consultation, followed by a soothing 60-minute Swedish massage. Afterward, continue your escape with 30 minutes in the Relaxation Lounge, featuring a complimentary glass of champagne, mimosa, or sparkling cider, along with light spa refreshments—all while taking in the stunning skyline views.
Starting bid
Interested in great wheated bourbon? What about an award-winning, handcrafted, small batch premium barrel-proof bourbon not available in liquor stores in the tri-state area?
Weldon Mills Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey is yours for the bidding. This barrel-proof, full-bodied bourbon is a must-have for barrel-proof bourbon drinkers. It offers a winning nose, taste, and layered flavors of caramel, vanilla, bourbon sugar, and oak. With 70 awards and counting, Weldon Mills Reserve is one of the most awarded bourbons in the U.S., taking home multiples, including: “Best Bourbon”, “Best Cask Strength Bourbon”, “Best Whiskey”, and “Spirit of the Year.” Weldon Mills Distillery, the #1 micro-distillery in America, is the beneficiary of the pristine Roanoke River Valley water, its many natural springs that act as tributaries and the finest grains grown locally in the state of North Carolina.
Partial to Kentucky bourbon? Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch is a difficult-to-find and highly regarded 100-proof Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky straight bourbon produced by Buffalo Trace. It is known for a sweet, caramel-forward flavor profile with notes of spice and dried fruit, generally aged 7+ years.
Both bourbons are recommended for drinking neat, but if you prefer on-the-rocks stainless steel Whiskey stones are included in this package, as are Whiskey Nuts and Woodford Reserve Bourbon Balls to heighten your night cap experience. Also included is a copy of Fred Minnick’s bestselling book, “Bottom Shelf: How a Forgotten Brand of Bourbon Saved One Man’s Life.” Enjoy!
Donated by Sarah Houston P'25 and Ed Mirra P'25
Starting bid
Own a pair of cleats worn by Jalen Hurts. These are his actual cleats, worn during the October 9, 2022 game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona—a hard-fought NFC matchup in which the Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated with a 20–17 victory to move to 5–0 on the season.
In that game, Hurts delivered a signature dual-threat performance, accounting for 300+ total yards. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards and added 61 rushing yards, including two rushing touchdowns that helped the Eagles control the game from the start. His ability to extend drives—especially on a pivotal late-game possession that set up the game-winning field goal—was instrumental in securing the win as Philadelphia’s defense held off a final Cardinals push.
This unique piece of memorabilia is a standout addition to any sports collection or display, especially for fans of Hurts and Philadelphia football.
Donated by the Rao Family.
Starting bid
Add to your collection with this puck signed by Rodrigo Ābols of the Philadelphia Flyers. A simple and authentic piece of memorabilia, it comes from a player who represents Latvia on the international stage and has spent time developing his professional career across North America and Europe before joining the Flyers organization.
Ābols is known as a strong, versatile forward with size and a responsible two-way game. After being drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2016, he continued to refine his game in European leagues—most notably in Sweden’s top professional league—where he built a reputation for strong puck protection, physical play, and reliable center depth. He later earned his opportunity within the Flyers system, bringing a mature, hard-working presence to the lineup and depth chart.
Perfect for display at home or in an office, this signed puck is an easy way to celebrate the Flyers and add a meaningful piece of modern team history to your collection.
Donated by the Rao Family.
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with this must-have collectible: a baseball autographed by Christopher Sánchez, rising star pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies. Known for his electric arm and poise on the mound, Sánchez has quickly become a key part of the Phillies’ rotation and a fan favorite.
This signed baseball is a perfect addition to any sports memorabilia collection or a standout display piece for a dedicated Phillies fan. Whether you're celebrating a love of the game or investing in a player on the rise, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Philadelphia baseball history.
Donated by the Rao Family.
Starting bid
2 tickets in Section 202 to see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, June 7 at 1:35 PM at Citizens Bank Park. A perfect summer afternoon game, plus a family-friendly promotion featuring a Jhoan Duran Card Show Bobble giveaway for kids 14 and under; mobile transfer and ready to go.
Donated by the Boland Family
Starting bid
Enjoy America’s favorite pastime from one of the best seats in the house! This package includes four tickets to see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Yankees on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. from Section 114, Row 37, Seats 7–10, offering an incredible, up-close view of the action and an unforgettable ballpark experience. Also included is a parking pass for Lot M, conveniently located right across from the entrance and near your section.
Donated by The Betof Family
Starting bid
Tee up an unforgettable day at Hartefeld National Golf Club with this premium golf package. Gather a foursome and enjoy a round on this stunning course, complete with golf carts for four to make your experience as seamless as it is scenic.
After your time on the greens, unwind with a delicious dinner for four—perfect for reliving your best shots of the day. The package also includes a Tervis golf water bottle, golf club wipes, a golf trivia book, and all the essentials—balls, tees, and markers—to keep you fully equipped from the first drive to the final putt.
Donated by the Bullitt Family
Starting bid
Don’t miss one of the most electrifying matchups of the season as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in this highly anticipated cross-state showdown.
This package includes two premium tickets in Section 128, Row 6, placing you just steps from the action with incredible sightlines and an unforgettable game day atmosphere. From the roar of the crowd to every big play on the field, this is football at its finest.
Game date and time are TBD pending the official NFL schedule release.
A rare opportunity to experience a marquee NFL game from elite lower-level seating—perfect for any Eagles fan or sports enthusiast.
Starting bid
Get closer than ever to the action as the Philadelphia Union take on Seattle Sounders FC on July 25, 2026 in an exciting MLS matchup.
This package includes two tickets in Section 120, Row A—front row behind the goal, putting you right on top of the action. Feel every shot, save, and celebration from one of the most energetic vantage points in the stadium.
Whether you're a dedicated soccer fan or just looking for a unique and thrilling night out, these seats offer an unforgettable, up-close experience you won’t find just anywhere.
Starting bid
White ceramic and a diamond station highlight these sterling silver Caviar beaded hoop earrings. LAGOS diamonds are the highest quality natural stones.
Retail Value: $1,200
Starting bid
A LAGOS exclusive. One diamond station set in sterling silver surrounded by ten white ceramic stations with sterling silver Caviar beading. LAGOS diamonds are the highest quality natural stones.
Retail Value: $1,950
Starting bid
Let’s Spend Time Together brings together everything you need for a perfect night in—or a full calendar of nights out.
At the heart of the package is a beautifully styled home collection: a canvas grocery tote, bouquet of forever flowers, two soft blanket throws, a bottle of red wine and a bottle of white wine, two wine glasses, two boxes of chocolates, a picture frame, and a candle. .
From there, the experience expands into an incredible lineup of gift cards:
The Capital Grille — $300
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa — $279 (two gift cards for massages or facials)
Topgolf — $100
Olive Garden — $100
The Cheesecake Factory — $100
DoorDash — $100
Lowe's
— $100
Ulta Beauty — $100
Fandango — $75
Panera Bread — $50 (two $25 gift cards)
Starbucks — $50
Wawa — $50
With a total gift card value of approximately $1,405 and an overall package value of $2,565, this basket blends comfort, convenience, and experiences into one thoughtfully curated offering. Whether it’s a quiet night in, a dinner out, or a full weekend of plans, Let’s Spend Time Together makes every option feel easy—and special.
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind handmade quilt was thoughtfully crafted by a Lower Division parent. Carefully hand-sewn, each square features a unique pattern in a warm, inviting palette of navy, light blue, orange, and yellow. Look closely and you’ll spot charming small wildlife creatures woven throughout the design, adding a playful and personal touch.
Measuring approximately 62" x 62", it brings together artistry, care, and comfort in every stitch—a beautiful way to support our community while taking home something truly special.
Made and donated by: Jessica Jones
Starting bid
Everything you need for a brighter, healthier smile in one package.
Generously donated by Chesterbrook Dental Associates Ltd and Mary Budzilowicz P’10, this package combines professional-grade dental care with premium at-home essentials used and recommended by top doctors in the Philadelphia area.
Included in this all-in-one smile upgrade:
* Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush for advanced plaque removal and a polished clean feel
* Opalescence Go whitening kit for safe, effective at-home whitening results
* $500 off Invisalign treatment to help you achieve a straighter, more confident smile
* Oral-B toothbrushes for dependable everyday brushing
* Crest Pro-Health toothpaste for cavity protection and gum health support
* Listerine mouthwash for a fresh, clean finish
* Floss and soft picks for complete interdental care
From whitening to straightening to everyday maintenance, this package covers every step of a healthy smile routine. Whether you're refreshing your dental habits or starting a full transformation journey, The Perfect Smile Package offers both immediate results and long-term benefits—all backed by trusted dental professionals.
Starting bid
Crafted with care and creativity, this one-of-a-kind Woodlynde clock was designed, printed, and assembled in Woodlynde’s Maker Space using one of the school’s 3D printers. Jacob Allen '28 and Luca Trala '27 brought the project to life from concept to completion.
Featuring a clean blue and white design and incorporating the Woodlynde logo, it blends school spirit with modern style, making it a standout addition to any room. The clock is fully functional and features working hour, minute, and second hands.
Made and donated by: Jacob Allen '28 and Luca Trala '27
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind 3D-printed chess set was designed and built by Woodlynde student Johan Andersen '28 in the Makerspace, blending creativity, craftsmanship, and school spirit into a functional work of art.
Finished in a clean blue and white color scheme, the set features a thoughtfully engineered slide-on cover, making it both display-worthy and easy to transport or store. Every detail reflects intentional design—from concept to completion—showcasing the innovation possible in Woodlynde’s hands-on learning spaces.
What truly sets this piece apart is its custom Woodlynde-inspired chess set design. Each chess piece has been reimagined to reflect the community:
Pawn: a book, representing learning and growth
Bishop: the Woodlynde logo, symbolizing identity and pride
Knight: a horse, representing strength and movement forward
Rook: a bus, reflecting journeys and school life
King: a turtle, a nod to perseverance and steady progress
Queen: teachers, honoring the educators who guide students every day
Both practical and symbolic, this is more than a timepiece—it’s a celebration of creativity, school spirit, and the power of student-made innovation. A perfect centerpiece for any desk, shelf, or Woodlynde supporter’s collection.
Starting bid
This 14k gold-plated brass necklace features a lock and key design with eye-catching detail. The lock pendant shines in gold with shimmering gemstones, accented by vibrant hints of blue, orange, and purple. Paired alongside it, a delicate key shaped like a heart sparkles with its own set of gemstones.
Perfect for layering or wearing on its own, this necklace is ideal as a thoughtful gift or a standout addition to your jewelry collection.
Handmade by The Guiga Family.
Starting bid
This 14k gold-plated handmade brass necklace features an on-trend paperclip chain paired with a double-heart pendant. The links add a contemporary edge, while the larger heart shimmers with a soft, iridescent finish, complemented by a smaller pavé heart accent for just the right amount of sparkle. Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, this piece is a timeless design that makes a thoughtful gift or a meaningful addition to your own collection.
Handmade by The Guiga Family.
Starting bid
This hand-engraved sterling silver pendant is a true work of art. Designed and created by a talented Woodlynde parent, this piece carries both beauty and meaning within our community.
The oval pendant features intricate, hand-engraved swirling details centered around a delicate trio of stones—two white diamonds (approximately 1.5mm each) and one green diamond (approximately 2mm) that adds a subtle pop of color.
Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, this is a unique and meaningful addition to any jewelry collection. Estimated retail value of approximately $1,200.
Donated by Jesse Harrington
Starting bid
Add a touch of coastal charm to your jewelry collection with this stunning handmade turtle necklace. Crafted from 14k gold-plated brass, this unique piece features sparkling CZ accents on the turtle’s head, arms, and legs, paired with a vibrant, glossy blue shell that catches the light beautifully.
Perfect for beach lovers, animal enthusiasts, or any devoted Woodlynde Norbert fan, this one-of-a-kind necklace is both playful and elegant — a meaningful accessory you’ll treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Ever wonder what it’s like to be in charge? Spend a day as Woodlynde’s Head of Lower Division alongside Mr. P, Woodlynde’s current Head of School, who officially hands over the reins for the day. You’ll step into leadership by making decisions, leading meetings, and experiencing what it’s like to guide the school community—with maybe a few extra perks along the way.
Starting bid
Ever wonder what it’s like to be in charge? Spend a day as Woodlynde’s Head of School alongside Dr. Martin. You’ll attend meetings with senior leadership, gain insight into important decisions, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates—while stepping into the role and experiencing a few special perks along the way.
Starting bid
Get the best seats in the house for one of the most memorable celebrations of the year. Take in an up-close view as we honor the Class of 2026 at Woodlynde’s Upper Division Graduation on June 5, celebrating their achievements and all they have contributed to the community.
Starting bid
Get the best seats in the house for a special milestone moment. Enjoy an up-close view as students are recognized for their accomplishments and step forward in their academic journey at the 8th Grade Graduation on June 4.
Starting bid
Arrive in style. This exclusive auction item reserves a premium parking spot in Woodlynde’s top lot—just for you, your family, or your student driver. Enjoy unmatched convenience every day - it's a small upgrade that makes a big difference!
Starting bid
Support your child’s growth, confidence, and communication with expert, personalized care.
This package includes a 60-minute initial evaluation with OWLS Therapy (a $235 value), a trusted provider of speech, language, literacy, and feeding therapy for children.
During this comprehensive first session, a licensed therapist will assess your child’s communication, literacy, or feeding skills through a combination of parent input, observations, and standardized tools. You’ll gain a clear understanding of your child’s strengths and areas for growth—along with professional recommendations and next steps tailored to their needs.
Known for their warm, engaging approach, OWLS Therapy designs sessions around each child’s interests to make learning both meaningful and fun, while partnering closely with families and schools to support long-term success.
Donated by The Rao and Daoud Family
Starting bid
Get the support every parent needs—all in one place.
This package includes a one-year membership to Poppins (a $250 value), an all-in-one, on-demand family support service designed to make parenting feel more manageable. With expert pediatric care and personalized parent coaching under one roof, Poppins helps reduce stress and bring clarity to everyday challenges.
Whether you’re navigating toddler tantrums, bedtime struggles, school concerns, or teen independence, Poppins offers tailored coaching in areas like sleep, potty training, and co-parenting. Families also have access to medical care from top clinicians—available days, evenings, and weekends—with fast response times and the ability to diagnose, treat, and prescribe when needed.
From late-night questions to ongoing guidance, Poppins is there when you need it most—so you don’t have to figure it all out alone.
Starting bid
Inspire creativity with this arts-focused package! Enjoy a $50 credit to Wayne Art Center, perfect for classes, camps, or workshops for all skill levels. Plus, receive a $100 gift card to Community Arts Center Wallingford, where you can explore engaging classes and vibrant exhibitions. Whether you're trying something new or building on a passion, this package offers something for every artist.
Donated by Kim Peltier
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little self-care with $250 toward services at Lux Skin Lasers by John Lee, MD. This gift can be applied to a wide range of medspa treatments designed to help you look and feel your best. Perfect for anyone ready to refresh their routine or try something new. Valid for new patients only; excludes services with Dr. Lee.
Donated by Kim Peltier
Starting bid
Enjoy a trio of unforgettable outdoor experiences! This package includes two tickets to the stunning Longwood Gardens, where breathtaking blooms and seasonal displays await. You’ll also receive three tickets to Elmwood Park Zoo for a fun and educational day with animals from around the world. Plus, take in the natural beauty of Chanticleer Garden with two admission tickets to this beloved, artistic garden. Perfect for families, nature lovers, or anyone looking to enjoy the beauty just beyond their backyard.
Donated by Kim Peltier & Anna Rhine
Starting bid
Enjoy live music at Ardmore Music Hall with two free tickets to a show of your choice. Pair the experience with a $50 food and beverage gift card and a $25 Uber gift card to enjoy great bites, drinks, and easy transportation while you take in the energy of one of the Main Line’s favorite music venues.
Donated by Kim Peltier
Starting bid
Make your child’s next birthday unforgettable—with music, movement, and zero stress.
A certified Music Together teacher and Woodlynde mom will bring this beloved program to your location in the greater Philadelphia area for a 45-minute interactive class filled with singing, dancing, and instrument play. Designed for young children but fun for the whole family, it feels like a party while building a love of music.
You invite the guests—the music comes to you.
Includes 3 board books, 4 shaker eggs, and 4 rhythm sticks to keep the fun going at home.
Donated by Deb Bassinger
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with this beautifully curated set. Featuring a handmade charcuterie board crafted in our Maker Space by Anthony Guiga ’29, this package pairs artistry with indulgence. Enjoy a bottle of 2019 Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino alongside Urban Cupboard spreaders—perfect for soft cheeses, butters, and jams—and two hand-painted Papyrus stemless glasses. A thoughtful combination of craftsmanship and flavor, ready for your next charcuterie moment.
Starting bid
Enjoy the gift of movement, strength, and renewal with a 10-class pack to YogaSix. This package offers access to a modern, energizing yoga experience designed for all levels—whether you’re just starting your practice or looking to deepen it.
YogaSix classes are known for their variety, from slow, grounding flows to powerful, sweat-inducing sessions, all led by supportive instructors in a welcoming, beautifully designed studio environment. Each class offers a chance to recharge your body, reset your mind, and reconnect with yourself.
A perfect opportunity for wellness enthusiasts or anyone looking to build consistency, reduce stress, and feel stronger—one class at a time.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone else!) to a night—or several—of great food and entertainment with this perfect pairing.
Enjoy a $150 gift card to Fearless Restaurants, a beloved Philadelphia-based restaurant group known for its unique concepts, vibrant atmospheres, and consistently outstanding cuisine. With locations across the region, you’ll have plenty of delicious options to choose from, including:
Then, complete your outing with a $50 movie gift card, perfect for catching the latest blockbuster or enjoying a cozy night at the theater.
Whether it’s a date night, family outing, or a well-deserved treat, this package delivers memorable experiences from dinner to the big screen.
Donated by Kim Peltier
Starting bid
Treat your family to a delicious and relaxed dining experience with a $200 gift card to Christopher's A Neighborhood Place. Known for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, this local favorite offers a wide-ranging New American menu.
Whether you’re stopping in for lunch, dinner, or weekend brunch, you’ll enjoy a casual setting where families feel right at home and every guest can find something they love.
To make the outing even more fun, this package also includes table activities for the kids—perfect for keeping little hands busy while you relax and enjoy your meal.
Donated by The Sugam Family
Starting bid
Enjoy the ease of delicious, chef-crafted meals delivered right to your door with this $115 gift to Home Appetit. This award-winning, Philly-based service transforms seasonal ingredients into fully prepared meals, thoughtfully created by expert chefs and delivered straight to your fridge.
Skip the stress of meal planning and cooking—come home to a variety of fresh lunches and dinners that take seconds to order and just minutes to enjoy. It’s convenience, quality, and flavor all in one.
To complete your kitchen experience, this package also includes a 6-piece set of natural teak wooden cooking utensils. Durable, easy to clean, and designed with a smooth, comfortable grip, these non-toxic essentials are perfect for everyday cooking.
Starting bid
World-renowned Photographic Portrait Artist Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville will create a 14-inch textured canvas fine art piece portrait of your family in his studio. Taylor’s portraits are displayed in the most elegant homes around the world. Each portrait is a work of art, an investment in your family history. Also included is a one-night stay at The Olde Mille Inn, the evening before your portrait session, valued at $3000.
Starting bid
World-renowned Photographic Portrait Artist Stephen Taylor of Bernardsville will create a 14-inch textured fine art piece portrait of a Legacy couple in his Bernardsville, NJ, studio. Also included is a one-night stay at The Four Diamond Bernard’s Inn the evening before your portrait session.
A $3000 Value. The Legacy Couple must be 55 years or older.
Starting bid
Give your student a strong mathematical foundation with three hours of one-on-one tutoring from a certified math teacher (grades 7–12) and Woodlynde parent. Specializing in math through Algebra, these sessions are perfect for reinforcing core skills, improving understanding, and boosting confidence.
Tutoring will take place in person in Pennsylvania, with instruction tailored to the student’s pace and needs. While focused on Algebra-level content, additional support for more advanced topics may be available upon request.
Open to Woodlynde students or siblings from other schools.
Starting bid
Set your student up for success with three hours of personalized math tutoring from a certified educator (and Woodlynde parent!). With experience teaching grades 7–12 and expertise in subjects ranging from foundational math through AP Calculus AB, this session is tailored to meet each student’s needs and build confidence.
Tutoring will be conducted via Zoom, offering flexibility and convenience, with limited in-person availability on Saturdays in Pennsylvania if preferred. The winning bidder also has the option to schedule sessions for the upcoming school year, when in-person tutoring will be more widely available.
Open to Woodlynde students or siblings from other schools.
Starting bid
Join beloved 3rd grade teacher Ms. B for a special Dunkin’ run—an experience any student will love. Enjoy a trip to Dunkin' to pick out your favorite treat and drink while spending one-on-one time with one of Woodlynde’s most cherished teachers.
This outing is all about connection, fun, and making a lasting memory. A perfect experience for a lucky lower division student!
Starting bid
Start your day with great conversation and a delicious breakfast alongside Mrs. Mohamed, one of Woodlynde’s beloved Upper Division math teachers. This special experience offers a chance to connect outside the classroom—talk math, school, or anything on your mind—while enjoying a relaxed meal together.
Whether you’re looking for extra insight, good conversation, or just a fun morning with a favorite teacher, this is a memorable way to spend time and build connection. A perfect experience for an Upper Division student!
Starting bid
Stay after school for an unforgettable creative experience with Ms. Burke, Woodlynde’s Lower Division art teacher! The winning student and two friends will join Ms. Burke for a hands-on Art Extravaganza filled with imagination, color, and fun.
Participants will explore a variety of artistic materials—including paint, clay, and more—as they create their own unique masterpieces in a relaxed and inspiring studio setting. To make the experience even sweeter, snacks will be provided as you create, connect, and unwind together after the school day.
A perfect opportunity to get creative, try something new, and make lasting memories with friends!
Starting bid
Start your morning on a sweet note! Enjoy a cozy breakfast with Mrs. Crawford. Whether you’re craving a hot coffee, or a tall glass of chocolate milk, we’ve got you covered plus plenty of munchkins to share. Best of all? You can bring a friend for the fun!
Starting bid
A student and two friends will enjoy an afterschool outing with Mrs. Baver, Ms. C, and Mrs. Mager that begins with a fun trip to the bowling alley. Together, they’ll spend time cheering each other on, celebrating strikes and spares, and enjoying some friendly competition.
After bowling, the group will head to Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to finish the experience with a sweet treat of their choice. It’s a great opportunity for students to connect with teachers outside the classroom, build memories with friends, and enjoy a fun and memorable afternoon together.
Starting bid
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience with two Woodlynde favorites—and a very special guest! The winning student will enjoy a memorable playdate and picnic with Mrs. Trevisan and Mrs. Sambuco, joined by Norbert, Woodlynde’s beloved school turtle.
Norbert will “travel” to you for a relaxed, fun-filled visit featuring time to learn about and observe her up close, enjoy outdoor or cozy indoor play, and share a picnic together. Mrs. Trevisan and Mrs. Sambuco will lead the experience with stories, activities, and plenty of time for connection and fun.
A truly unique opportunity to spend time with friends, teachers, and a very special member of the Woodlynde community!
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