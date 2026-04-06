Woodlynde School's Community Celebration & Auction

Unwind with a Four Seasons Spa Giftcard and four Osea body products (Undaria Algae Body Wash, Salts of the Earth Body Scrub, Undaria Algae Body Oil and Undaria Algae Body Butter)





Set in a tranquil space with sweeping panoramic views of Philadelphia, this experience begins 30 minutes prior to your scheduled Swedish massage. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed through our boutique reception area, checked in, and guided through the spa. A private locker, plush robe, and slippers are provided to ease you into relaxation.





Before your treatment, unwind in the Relaxation Lounge or enjoy amenities including the sauna, steam room, and ice fountain. Guests should return to the lounge five minutes before their service begins.





Your therapist will then escort you to a crystal-inspired treatment room for a personalized consultation, followed by a soothing 60-minute Swedish massage. Afterward, continue your escape with 30 minutes in the Relaxation Lounge, featuring a complimentary glass of champagne, mimosa, or sparkling cider, along with light spa refreshments—all while taking in the stunning skyline views.