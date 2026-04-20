Producers Associates

Offered by

Producers Associates

About this shop

Woodminster Summer Musicals Shop

Fleece Blanket
$20

Anti-pilling 15 oz fleece blanket with whip-stitched edging. Includes a buckle strap for easy carrying.

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Seat Cushion
$15

Blue with white logo 13 x 10 closed cell foam seat cushion. Handle pops out to be a key chain that floats.

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Fleece Jacket - Youth Large
$55

Fleece Full zipper jacket. Soft pullover with full length zipper. 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester. Twill-taped neck. Reverse coil zipper. Chin guard. Bungee cord zipper pull. Open cuffs. Open hem with drawcord and toggles for adjustability. Outside pockets and large inside pockets.

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Fleece Jacket - Youth Extra Large
$55

Fleece Full zipper jacket. Soft pullover with full length zipper. 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester. Twill-taped neck. Reverse coil zipper. Chin guard. Bungee cord zipper pull. Open cuffs. Open hem with drawcord and toggles for adjustability. Outside pockets and large inside pockets.

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Fleece Jacket - Small
$55

Fleece Full zipper jacket. Soft pullover with full length zipper. 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester. Twill-taped neck. Reverse coil zipper. Chin guard. Bungee cord zipper pull. Open cuffs. Open hem with drawcord and toggles for adjustability. Outside pockets and large inside pockets.

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Fleece Jacket - Medium
$55

Fleece Full zipper jacket. Soft pullover with full length zipper. 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester. Twill-taped neck. Reverse coil zipper. Chin guard. Bungee cord zipper pull. Open cuffs. Open hem with drawcord and toggles for adjustability. Outside pockets and large inside pockets.

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Fleece Jacket - Large
$55

Fleece Full zipper jacket. Soft pullover with full length zipper. 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester. Twill-taped neck. Reverse coil zipper. Chin guard. Bungee cord zipper pull. Open cuffs. Open hem with drawcord and toggles for adjustability. Outside pockets and large inside pockets.

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Fleece Jacket - Extra Large
$55

Fleece Full zipper jacket. Soft pullover with full length zipper. 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester. Twill-taped neck. Reverse coil zipper. Chin guard. Bungee cord zipper pull. Open cuffs. Open hem with drawcord and toggles for adjustability. Outside pockets and large inside pockets.

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Fleece Jacket - 2Extra Large
$55

Fleece Full zipper jacket. Soft pullover with full length zipper. 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester. Twill-taped neck. Reverse coil zipper. Chin guard. Bungee cord zipper pull. Open cuffs. Open hem with drawcord and toggles for adjustability. Outside pockets and large inside pockets.

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Fleece Jacket - 3Extra Large
$55

Fleece Full zipper jacket. Soft pullover with full length zipper. 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester. Twill-taped neck. Reverse coil zipper. Chin guard. Bungee cord zipper pull. Open cuffs. Open hem with drawcord and toggles for adjustability. Outside pockets and large inside pockets.

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Sweatshirt - Youth Medium
$55

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Hoodie Sweatshirt.Double-needle stitched, ribbed cuffs, hood with drawstring, and front puch pockets.

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Sweatshirt - Youth Large
$55

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Hoodie Sweatshirt.Double-needle stitched, ribbed cuffs, hood with drawstring, and front puch pockets.

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Sweatshirt - Small
$55

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Hoodie Sweatshirt.Double-needle stitched, ribbed cuffs, hood with drawstring, and front puch pockets.

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Sweatshirt - Medium
$55

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Hoodie Sweatshirt.Double-needle stitched, ribbed cuffs, hood with drawstring, and front puch pockets.

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Sweatshirt - Large
$55

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Hoodie Sweatshirt.Double-needle stitched, ribbed cuffs, hood with drawstring, and front puch pockets.

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Sweatshirt - Extra Large
$55

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Hoodie Sweatshirt.Double-needle stitched, ribbed cuffs, hood with drawstring, and front puch pockets.

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Sweatshirt - 2Extra Large
$55

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Hoodie Sweatshirt.Double-needle stitched, ribbed cuffs, hood with drawstring, and front puch pockets.

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Sweatshirt - 3Extra Large
$55

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Hoodie Sweatshirt.Double-needle stitched, ribbed cuffs, hood with drawstring, and front puch pockets.

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T-Shirt - Youth Large
$30

Gildan Ultra Cotton Long Sleeve T‑shirt. 6.1 oz 100% pre-shrunk cotton.

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T-Shirt - Youth Extra Large
$30

Gildan Ultra Cotton Long Sleeve T‑shirt. 6.1 oz 100% pre-shrunk cotton.

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