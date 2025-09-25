Woodson High School Dance Team

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Woodson High School Dance Team

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Woodson Dance Team Boo Bags 2025

Boo Bag
$15

Each "Boo Bag" includes Halloween themed toys, glow in dark accessories, a Halloween craft, and of course, candy. A special anonymous note comes with each bag, letting the recipient know they've been Booed! Bags will be delivered after dark between 10/17-10/25/25 to the address listed by the purchaser.

Boo Bag Allergy Friendly
$15

Each "Boo Bag" includes Halloween themed toys, glow in dark accessories, a Halloween craft, and an allergy free treat. A special anonymous note comes with each bag, letting the recipient know they've been Booed! Bags will be delivered after dark between 10/17-10/25 to the address listed by the purchaser.

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