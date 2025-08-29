Woodson Drama Boosters Membership 2025

Family Membership
$50

You will receive mention in the playbill for the show.

Cavalier Membership
$75

You will receive a free 1/2 Break-a-Leg and mention in the playbill.

Sponsor Membership
$150

You will receive 2 free tickets for either the Fall or Spring shows, 1/2 page Break-a-leg and mention in the playbill.

Benefactor
$250

You will receive 2 free tickets for the Fall and Spring shows, 1/2 page Break-a-Leg and mention in the playbill.

Patron
$500

You will receive a Shakespearean sonnet written and preformed by Mr. Rushing, signed show poster from cast and crew and show shirt.

