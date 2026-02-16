Woodworking Specials 2026

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About this event
Display Tower - $15 per ticket (or see below to purchase two tickets for $25)
Display Tower - two tickets for $25
Native American Style Flutes - $5 for each ticket; (or see below to purchase three tickets for $12)
Native American Style Flutes - three tickets for $12
Cigar Box Guitars - $5 for each ticket; (or see below to purchase three tickets for $12)
Cigar Box Guitars - three tickets for $12
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