Northeastern Woodworkers Association Inc

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Northeastern Woodworkers Association Inc

About this event

Woodworking Specials 2026

Display Tower - one ticket
$15

Display Tower - $15 per ticket (or see below to purchase two tickets for $25)

Display Tower - two tickets
$25

Display Tower - two tickets for $25

Native American Style Flutes - one ticket
$5

Native American Style Flutes - $5 for each ticket; (or see below to purchase three tickets for $12)

Native American Style Flutes - three tickets
$12

Native American Style Flutes - three tickets for $12

Cigar Box Guitars - one ticket
$5

Cigar Box Guitars - $5 for each ticket; (or see below to purchase three tickets for $12)

Cigar Box Guitars - three tickets
$12

Cigar Box Guitars - three tickets for $12

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