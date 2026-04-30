Hoof Woof & Meow Animal Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Hoof Woof & Meow Animal Rescue Inc

About this event

Woofstock 2026

319 N River St

East Dundee, IL 60118, USA

Event Sponsor item
Event Sponsor
$3,000

All marketing materials including a banner prominently displayed, will include your company name as Event Sponsor, vendor booth, name on t-shirt, event social media recognition, and 2 Woofstock shirts included.

PLUS - "True Companion" Sponsorship ($1,500 VALUE) on our website for 1 year and includes a link to your website and social media advertising throughout the year.

Music Sponsor item
Music Sponsor
$1,000

Company name on Band banner, vendor booth, name on t-shirt, event social media recognition, and 2 Woofstock shirts included

PLUS - "Tail Waggin" Sponsorship ($750 VALUE) on our website for 1 year which includes a link to your website and social media advertising throughout the year.

Tent Sponsor item
Tent Sponsor
$750

Your company will appear on the banner located in your sponsored tent (Main Tent or Kids Tent), vendor booth, name on t-shirt,,event social media recognition, and 2 Woofstock shirts included.

PLUS - "Puppy Kisses" Sponsor ($250 VALUE) on our website for 1 year which includes a link to your website and social media advertising throughout the year.

50/50 Raffle Sponsor item
50/50 Raffle Sponsor
$400

Your sponsorship will be "seed" money to kickstart our 50/50 raffle, you will receive advertising leading up to and at the event. Vendor booth, name on t-shirt, event social media recognition, and 1 Woofstock shirt included.

Contributor Sponsor item
Contributor Sponsor
$250

Vendor booth, name on t-shirt, event social media recognition, 1 Woofstock shirt

Add a donation for Hoof Woof & Meow Animal Rescue Inc

$

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