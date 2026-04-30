Woofstock 2026

About this event
All marketing materials including a banner prominently displayed, will include your company name as Event Sponsor, vendor booth, name on t-shirt, event social media recognition, and 2 Woofstock shirts included.
PLUS - "True Companion" Sponsorship ($1,500 VALUE) on our website for 1 year and includes a link to your website and social media advertising throughout the year.
Company name on Band banner, vendor booth, name on t-shirt, event social media recognition, and 2 Woofstock shirts included
PLUS - "Tail Waggin" Sponsorship ($750 VALUE) on our website for 1 year which includes a link to your website and social media advertising throughout the year.
Your company will appear on the banner located in your sponsored tent (Main Tent or Kids Tent), vendor booth, name on t-shirt,,event social media recognition, and 2 Woofstock shirts included.
PLUS - "Puppy Kisses" Sponsor ($250 VALUE) on our website for 1 year which includes a link to your website and social media advertising throughout the year.
Your sponsorship will be "seed" money to kickstart our 50/50 raffle, you will receive advertising leading up to and at the event. Vendor booth, name on t-shirt, event social media recognition, and 1 Woofstock shirt included.
Vendor booth, name on t-shirt, event social media recognition, 1 Woofstock shirt
$
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