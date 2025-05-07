Woofstock 2025 Sponsorship

107 W Main St

Lexington, SC 29072, USA

Top Dog Sponsor item
Top Dog Sponsor
$5,000
•Sponsor name and logo will be featured as Top Dog sponsor in all printed materials. •Sponsor will be recognized throughout the event as the Top Dog sponsor. •HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor. •Sponsor will receive VIP admission and promotional products for 10 people* • Space at event will be made available
Golden Paw item
Golden Paw
$3,500
•Sponsor’s name and logo will be incorporated on all printed event materials. •HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor. •VIP admission and promotional products for 8 people* •Booth space available
Fetching Friend item
Fetching Friend
$2,000
•Sponsor’s name and logo will be incorporated on all printed event materials. •HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor. •VIP admission and promotional products for 6 people* •Possible placement for booth/car*
Woof Raiser item
Woof Raiser
$1,000
•Sponsor will be listed in printed event materials. •HSPCA website and social media platforms will recognize the sponsor. •VIP admission and promotional products for four people.*
Tail Wagger item
Tail Wagger
$500
•Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor in printed event materials •Sponsor will be recognized on the HSPCA website and social media platforms. •General admission for four people
New Collar item
New Collar
$250
•Sponsor will be recognized on HSPCA website and social platforms.
