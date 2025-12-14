Wooly Fair Virtual Flocktion

Hosted by
5-color screenprint on porcelain tile by Sam White.
Sam White is a Providence-based artist who works in painting, sculpture, screen-printing and ceramics. He is the founder and director of Wooly Fair.
This piece comes with a wall hanger and measures 10"x10".
Traintrackr is a company that creates live LED maps of subway systems around the world. “With a collective passion for transport networks, visualising data, and electronics, it was only a matter of time before we combined these things. Growing out of the Cambridge Hackspace after many nights tinkering with designs and prototyping ideas, these boards combine a lifetime of passion.”
Traintrackr map is free-standing and measures 13" tall and 9" wide.
Exchangeable at Shades Pier Optical for a pair of equal value. Shades Pier Optical is a Rhode Island-based eyeglass and optical service company. “Since 2007, our passion has been to provide expert vision solutions to fit every face shape, individual style, and personal budget with fun and friendly unparalleled professional service.”
Retail value $500.
Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.
David K. Anderson grew up in southern New England and spent much time as a child at the beach. He now resides in Providence, Rhode Island, close to the ocean, from where he draws his inspiration. Dave has exhibited at the Newport Art Museum and his works are included in both private and corporate collections.
David Allyn creates one-of-a-kind handmade porcelain objects filled with color and imagery, and reflecting popular culture. Allyn is the founder of the Steel Yard’s ceramics department, where he taught for over a decade. He currently teaches a ceramics and printmaking course at RISD. His work can be found in the collections in the Newport Art Museum and the RISD Art Museum.
You are bidding five ceramic plates custom made by David Allyn.
Edge and End is a custom woodworking company based in Providence. Edge and End creates distinctive pieces with sustainably sourced materials and the help of underemployed and nontraditional workers. They create custom woodwork for homes and business that is as functional as it is beautiful.
This coffee table measures 44" long, 18.5" wide, 17.75" high. Retail value $600.
Four Tickets to mutually agreed upon 2026 RIFC Home Match.
Come check out the new stadium and catch an exciting game with friends.
Natalie Hogan is a dedicated builder and maker. By day, she focuses on building companies and organizations and applies that same passion for structure and creation to her dynamic creative practice, which spans both 2D and 3D work, including pen & ink drawing, chainmail, and more. Natalie is a resident of Providence and a performer in the Providence Drum Troupe. She is also a Board Member and proud supporter of Wooly Fair.
This chainmail can be customized to fit the wearer.
Started in 2013 by artist/designer Ashley Schwebel, Design WhatHaveYou is an independent artist-run brand that focuses on creating eclectic jewelry designs and accessories. True to our name, “what have you”-an older idiom meaning essentially “etcetera”- we play around with a little bit of everything. Working with different materials and processes, inspires us and informs our work. From bold geometric forms out of concrete, to bright acrylic pieces that glow- statement pieces and everyday jewelry- we craft objects that catch the eye and stand out from the crowd.
Dean Martineau is an outsider artist at work at 50 Sims in Providence, RI.
Recovered Relics is a vintage clothing shop located at 50 Sims.
White Buffalo RI is a custom gift shop located at 50 Sims.
Items in this gift basket include: one fish decorated box of matches, 130 piece mini puzzle, a danica studio trinket tray, a vanilla-scented candle, white buffalo socks, green tea hand creme.
A gift basket from Ellie's Providence's popular Parisian-inspired cafe, bakery, and wine bar. This gift basket includes a bag of Ellie's granola, Ellie's red pepper jelly, Ellie's orange marmalade, an Ellie's insulated coffee travel mug, and an Ellie's button, Jasmine Yin Hao tea, and, drumroll, a $50 gift card to Ellie's!
Created by John Foley. This lil Lamb is a brilliant light display that is controlled by you. Through an app from your phone, you can program an array of exciting illumination sequences. This piece measures 10" wide and 8" tall.
Created by artist Colin Bliss, these are three bronze clothespins, a timeless homage to the wooden originals.
Colin Bliss is a Providence-based artist who also works as an instructor at RISD. He is the creator and co-creator of Wooly Fair projects "Level it all, except for the mall" (2023) and the "Popcorn Sewer" (2013) among others. He recently played a major role in the film "Secret Mall Apartment" (2025).
From Artist Kath Connelly. Reimagined Vintage Teacups puts all proceeds to support people who face deportation and those with with criminal records (but not Paul Manafort of Roger Stone).
