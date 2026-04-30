Hosted by

Wor-Wic Community College Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

32000 Campus Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804, USA

Delmarva Shorebirds Tickets-Saturday May 16th, 7:05PM item
Delmarva Shorebirds Tickets-Saturday May 16th, 7:05PM
$15

Starting bid

Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers.


Enjoy an exciting night at the ballpark with four tickets and a convenient parking pass included.


Stay after the game for a can’t-miss fireworks spectacular as the Shorebirds light up the night sky. Known as one of the best shows on Delmarva, this dazzling display returns in full force, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury.

Delmarva Shorebirds Tickets-Saturday May 30th, 7:05 PM item
Delmarva Shorebirds Tickets-Saturday May 30th, 7:05 PM
$15

Starting bid

Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Fredericksburg Nationals.


Enjoy an exciting night at the ballpark with four tickets and a convenient parking pass included.


Stay after the game for a can’t-miss fireworks spectacular as the Shorebirds light up the night sky. Known as one of the best shows on Delmarva, this dazzling display returns in full force, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury.

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