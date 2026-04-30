2026 Silent Auction

Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers.





Enjoy an exciting night at the ballpark with four tickets and a convenient parking pass included.





Stay after the game for a can’t-miss fireworks spectacular as the Shorebirds light up the night sky. Known as one of the best shows on Delmarva, this dazzling display returns in full force, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury.