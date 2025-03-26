Words That Move Us - Fundraiser at Parentheses Books!

You’re covering the full cost of one of our weekly classes—thank you for keeping the dance floor open! Your support helps pay our teachers, rent, and studio maintenance so we can keep moving together every week. → Includes: heartfelt shout-out in our program + a special surprise at our seasonal show!

You’re covering the full cost of one of our weekly classes—thank you for keeping the dance floor open! Your support helps pay our teachers, rent, and studio maintenance so we can keep moving together every week. → Includes: heartfelt shout-out in our program + a special surprise at our seasonal show!

More details...