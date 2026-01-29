Workdog Rescue And Rehabilitation Inc

Offered by

Workdog Rescue And Rehabilitation Inc

About this shop

Ordering Closed Workdog Rescue & Rehabilitation T-shirt and Sweatshirt Shop

Next Level Adult Shirt item
Next Level Adult Shirt item
Next Level Adult Shirt
$999

+ $3 for 2XL (You will manually add the additional amount at the bottom under donation)

CVC Blend, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly

Heather Blue, Heather Gray, or Black

0
Long Sleeve Shirt item
Long Sleeve Shirt
$999

Big logo/dog on the front only.

0
Port & Co Core Fleece Hoodie item
Port & Co Core Fleece Hoodie item
Port & Co Core Fleece Hoodie
$999

+ $7 for 2XL (You will manually add the additional amount at the bottom under donation)

Light-Midweight. 50/50 cotton/poly fleece

Heather Royal (blue), Heather Gray, or Black

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JerZees Nublend Crewneck Sweatshirt item
JerZees Nublend Crewneck Sweatshirt item
JerZees Nublend Crewneck Sweatshirt
$999

+ $5 for 2XL (You will manually add the additional amount at the bottom under donation)

50/50 contton/poly

Vintage Heather Blue, Heather Gray, or Black

0
Shipping 1-2 items item
Shipping 1-2 items
$9

Only select ONE of the shipping costs based on the amount of apparel ordered.

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Shipping 3-4 items item
Shipping 3-4 items
$12

Only select ONE of the shipping costs based on the amount of apparel ordered.

0
Shipping 5+ items item
Shipping 5+ items
$14

Only select ONE of the shipping costs based on the amount of apparel ordered.

0
Dori's Shipping item
Dori's Shipping
$15
0
No Shipping Needed - Input $0 under " Pay what you can" item
No Shipping Needed - Input $0 under " Pay what you can"
Pay what you can

For local pickup/delivery in Mckinney or Carrollton. Click "ADD" and Input $0 under Pay what you can.

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2XL Tall Gray Hoodie MIKE CLICK HERE item
2XL Tall Gray Hoodie MIKE CLICK HERE
$999
0
Add a donation for Workdog Rescue And Rehabilitation Inc

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