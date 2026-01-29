Ordering Closed Workdog Rescue & Rehabilitation T-shirt and Sweatshirt Shop

About this shop
+ $3 for 2XL (You will manually add the additional amount at the bottom under donation)
CVC Blend, 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly
Heather Blue, Heather Gray, or Black
Big logo/dog on the front only.
+ $7 for 2XL (You will manually add the additional amount at the bottom under donation)
Light-Midweight. 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
Heather Royal (blue), Heather Gray, or Black
+ $5 for 2XL (You will manually add the additional amount at the bottom under donation)
50/50 contton/poly
Vintage Heather Blue, Heather Gray, or Black
Only select ONE of the shipping costs based on the amount of apparel ordered.
Only select ONE of the shipping costs based on the amount of apparel ordered.
Only select ONE of the shipping costs based on the amount of apparel ordered.
For local pickup/delivery in Mckinney or Carrollton. Click "ADD" and Input $0 under Pay what you can.
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