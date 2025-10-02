This ticket gives you access to all four sessions in the Workforce Readiness Mini Series:

October 27: Workforce Trends & Statistics in Rural Hinds County

November 3: Resumes, Interview Skills & Professional Attire

November 10: Identifying & Showcasing Your Skill Set

November 17: Types of Resumes & When to Use Them

Perks for Registering:

Access to all four Workforce Readiness Mini Series sessions

FREE professional resume development

FREE professional headshot session (discounted options available afterward)

Interview Guide provided to all participants

Invitation to our end-of-series Career Fair

We strongly encourage participants to attend all four dates to get the full benefit of the program.