Workforce Readiness Mini Series

Western Hinds County

Participants – FREE (All 4 Sessions)
free

This ticket gives you access to all four sessions in the Workforce Readiness Mini Series:

  • October 27: Workforce Trends & Statistics in Rural Hinds County
  • November 3: Resumes, Interview Skills & Professional Attire
  • November 10: Identifying & Showcasing Your Skill Set
  • November 17: Types of Resumes & When to Use Them

Perks for Registering:

  • Access to all four Workforce Readiness Mini Series sessions
  • FREE professional resume development
  • FREE professional headshot session (discounted options available afterward)
  • Interview Guide provided to all participants
  • Invitation to our end-of-series Career Fair

We strongly encourage participants to attend all four dates to get the full benefit of the program.

Small Business Employer Booth
$50

Join us as an employer at the Workforce Readiness Career Fair hosted by the Western Hinds County Young Professionals (WHCYP) and Professional Management Solutions!
This ticket is designed for small businesses, local entrepreneurs, and organizations with fewer than 50 employees.

Your registration includes:

  • One (1) booth space with table and two chairs
  • Access to qualified, job-ready candidates
  • Opportunity to promote your openings, internships, or training programs
  • Networking with other employers and community partners

Event Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Location: Eagle Ridge Conference Center

1500 Raymond Lake Rd

Raymond, MS 39154


Help us connect local talent with meaningful career opportunities while showcasing your business in our community!


Corporate / Large Business Employer Booth
$100

Show your company’s commitment to workforce development by participating in the Workforce Readiness Career Fair, hosted by the Western Hinds County Young Professionals (WHCYP) and Professional Management Solutions.
This ticket is for corporations, large businesses, and organizations with 50 or more employees.

Your registration includes:

  • One (1) premium booth space with table and two chairs
  • Access to trained, job-ready candidates
  • Opportunities to network with fellow employers and workforce partners
  • Recognition as a Career Fair Partner in select event materials

Invest in your future workforce and connect with the region’s top emerging talent!


