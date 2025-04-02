Nancy Evans Dance Theatre
WORKS 2025: BOUND
1158 E Colorado Blvd. Pasadena
California 91106
General Admission
$30
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Student/Senior
$25
Grants discounted entry with access to standard amenities. Students should present valid student ID.
Grants discounted entry with access to standard amenities. Students should present valid student ID.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Premium Seating
$100
Guaranteed front row, center seats, plus a formal introduction to NEDT's artistic director and choreographers.
Guaranteed front row, center seats, plus a formal introduction to NEDT's artistic director and choreographers.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout