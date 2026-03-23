Nancy Evans Dance Theatre

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Nancy Evans Dance Theatre

About this event

WORKS 2026: WANTED

1158 E Colorado Blvd. Pasadena

California 91106

General Admission
$30

May 9, 10 & 17 Only

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities.

Student/Senior
$25

May 9, 10 & 17 Only

Grants discounted entry with access to standard amenities. Students should present valid student ID.

Premium Seating
$100

May 9, 10 & 17 Only

Guaranteed front row, center seats, plus a formal introduction to NEDT's artistic director and choreographers.

Gala Ticket
$65

Saturday, May 16 at 7pm Only

Tickets price includes a full performance of Works 2026, plus festivities with cocktails, desserts, dancing, auction and more!


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