WORKS 2026: WANTED

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About this event
California 91106
May 9, 10 & 17 Only
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities.
May 9, 10 & 17 Only
Grants discounted entry with access to standard amenities. Students should present valid student ID.
May 9, 10 & 17 Only
Guaranteed front row, center seats, plus a formal introduction to NEDT's artistic director and choreographers.
Saturday, May 16 at 7pm Only
Tickets price includes a full performance of Works 2026, plus festivities with cocktails, desserts, dancing, auction and more!
$
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