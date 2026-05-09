Hydraulic Press Workshop

Join us for a two-day workshop with returning instructor Chris Darway, exploring the fascinating technique of hydraulic press pillow forms!



🗓 DATES & TIMES

Saturday & Sunday, June 13–14, 2025

10:00am – 5:00pm each day



💰 COST

$395 per person

Level II members receive a 10% discount — $355.50.

Materials fee: TBD



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ABOUT THE CLASS



Pillow forms are a beautiful and versatile metalsmithing technique that creates dimensional, sculptural shapes perfect for jewelry and art objects. In this class, Chris will walk you through the full process:



• Draw your design on a piece of 2"x2"x3/8" plexiglass, drill a hole, and cut your shape with a spiral saw blade

• Place a sheet of 24g copper (or silver) over the opening, layer thin rubber sheets on top, and press in stages

• Anneal the metal between each stage as it's forced into the opening, creating a raised pillow form

• Finish, saw, solder, or enamel your form into a finished piece



Chris will also demonstrate pressing 26g copper over shapes or forms (no plexiglass needed), and will demo pancake dies for punching parts.



This class is open to ALL experience levels. No prior hydraulic press experience required!



Spots are limited — register early to secure your place!