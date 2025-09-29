Payment Form: Certificate of Attendance

10/2/2025: Zoom into Science workshop (COMPLETED)
$5

Certificate Requirements: (Only participants who met the following requirements will be issued a Certificate of Attendance)

You must register, make donation, and attend the "Zoom into Science: Creative Instruction with Everyday Materials" workshop to receive your Certificate of Attendance. Certificates will be issued within 48 hours after workshop is completed.

10/9/2025: Math in Action (COMPLETED)
$5

You must register, make donation, and attend the "Math in Action: Creative Student Engagement Strategies" workshop to receive your Certificate of Attendance. Certificates will be issued within 48 hours after workshop is completed.

