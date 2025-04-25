Spanish Eastern District Assemblies of God

Hosted by

Spanish Eastern District Assemblies of God
Sales closed

Workshop for Pastors and Ministers

331 Mt Kemble Ave

Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

General Admission
$20
Dear pastors and ministers, We extend a special invitation to our next workshop, a space for growth, learning, and fellowship. It will be an excellent opportunity to strengthen ourselves in the calling God has given us. We look forward to your valuable participation!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!