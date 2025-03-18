Nordic Center
Workshops w/ Sara Pajunen
23 N Lake Ave
Duluth, MN 55802, USA
4/13 Saturday Class
$20
Join us from 1-3 PM on Saturday, April 13th at The Nordic Center for this workshop with Sara Pajunen!
4/14 Sunday Class
$20
Join us from 1-3 PM on Sunday, April 14th at The Nordic Center for this workshop with Sara Pajunen!
