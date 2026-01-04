Maker Workshops

This workshop offers a guided introduction to essential oils, including practical uses, safety basics, and a hands-on make and take experience. Each class is led by Julie from Julie’s Oily Life and is designed to be informative, relaxed, and easy to enjoy whether you are new to essential oils or returning to learn more. Additional cost is required for make 'n take items. This ticket includes booking fees and samples.

Best for: People interested in learning about essential oils in a supportive, small group setting.

Note: This is recommended for ages 12+ and all youth must be accompanied by an adult. Dates, themes, and projects vary by session, so please check the schedule for details.