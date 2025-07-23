Bharata Natyam Workshops by Spanda Dance Company

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About this event
Morrisville, NC 27560, USA
Venue: Leela School of Dance Studio
1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560
Taught by: Spanda Team
Date and Time:
Fri, Sep 12, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Sun, Sep 14, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Mon, Sep 15, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
The Nottuswaam, that will be taught is Rama Janardhan, addressed to Sri Rama.
Venue: Leela School of Dance Studio
1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560
Taught by: Spanda Team
Date and Time:
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Sun, Sep 14, 2025 - 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Venue: Leela School of Dance Studio
1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560
Taught by: Leela Samson
Date and Time:
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 - 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 - 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Sun, Sep 14, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Venue: Leela School of Dance Studio
1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560
Taught by: Leela Samson
Date and Time:
Wed, Sep 10, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Thu, Sep 11, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Fri, Sep 12, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Get one performance ticket at a discounted price when you purchase both a workshop and a performance ticket.
Get one performance ticket at a discounted price when you purchase both a workshop and a performance ticket.
Get one performance ticket at a discounted price when you purchase both a workshop and a performance ticket.
Get one performance ticket at a discounted price when you purchase both a workshop and a performance ticket.
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