Leela Foundation

Hosted by

Leela Foundation

About this event

Bharata Natyam Workshops by Spanda Dance Company

1018 Morrisville Pkwy

Morrisville, NC 27560, USA

Junior(Bala) – Foundations in Bharata Natyam
$250

Venue: Leela School of Dance Studio

1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560

Taught by: Spanda Team

Date and Time: 

Fri, Sep 12, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

The Nottuswaam, that will be taught is Rama Janardhan, addressed to Sri Rama.

Intermediate(Madhya) – Expanding Grace and Expression
$250

Venue: Leela School of Dance Studio

1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560

Taught by: Spanda Team

Date and Time: 

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 - 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 - 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM

Advanced(Praveena) – Mastery and Nuance
$250

Venue: Leela School of Dance Studio

1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560

Taught by: Leela Samson

Date and Time: 

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 - 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 - 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Teacher(Acharya)– Pedagogical Approaches in Bharata Natyam
$350

Venue: Leela School of Dance Studio

1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560

Taught by: Leela Samson

Date and Time: 

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Fri, Sep 12, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Junior(Bala) + One Performance Ticket Bundle
$275

Get one performance ticket at a discounted price when you purchase both a workshop and a performance ticket.

Intermediate(Madhya) + One performance ticket
$275

Get one performance ticket at a discounted price when you purchase both a workshop and a performance ticket.

Advanced(Praveena) + One performance ticket
$275

Get one performance ticket at a discounted price when you purchase both a workshop and a performance ticket.

Teacher(Acharya) + One performance ticket
$375

Get one performance ticket at a discounted price when you purchase both a workshop and a performance ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!