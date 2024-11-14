With your $5 donation, you will receive a large red remembrance ribbon to have a name placed on the ribbon to later be placed on a black letter size paper. Your ribbon will then be added in the We Are Alive Names Project San Antonio book to be displayed every year at World AIDS Day. You will also receive a Lapel World AIDS Day Ribbon.

With your $5 donation, you will receive a large red remembrance ribbon to have a name placed on the ribbon to later be placed on a black letter size paper. Your ribbon will then be added in the We Are Alive Names Project San Antonio book to be displayed every year at World AIDS Day. You will also receive a Lapel World AIDS Day Ribbon.

More details...