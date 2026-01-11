World Class Helping Hands Inc

Hosted by

World Class Helping Hands Inc

About this event

World Class Helping Hands 1st Annual Golf Tournament - Kiln Creek Golf Club

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd

Newport News, VA 23602, USA

Single Golfer
$145

Round of golf

Range balls

Breakfast Sandwich

Lunch Reception

Swag bag

Per Foursome
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each player:

Round of golf

Range balls
Breakfast Sandwich

Lunch Reception

Swag bag

Presenting Sponsor - Golf tournament
$5,000

· Complimentary Foursomes (registration for four players)

· Sponsor Banner featured at the event

· Two Tee Box logo signs on the course (digital)

· Inclusion of organization’s promotional items in golfers’ swag bags

· Recognition on all tournament promotional materials, website and social media

· Inclusion in announcements throughout the event

Golf - Breakfast Sponsor
$2,500

· Complimentary registration for two players

· Recognition as exclusive breakfast sponsor on event signage

· Inclusion of organization’s promotional items in golfers’ swag bags

· Recognition on all tournament promotional materials, website and social media

· Inclusion in announcements throughout the even

Golf - Lunch Reception Sponsor (two available)
$2,500

· Complimentary registration for two players

· Recognition as dinner sponsor at event

· Sponsor signage on the lunch reception

· One Tee Box sign on the course

· Inclusion of organization’s promotional items in golfers’ swag bags

· Recognition on all tournament promotional materials, website and social media

Golf - Lunch Bar Sponsor (two available)
$2,500

· Complimentary registration for two players

· Recognition as bar sponsor at lunch

· Sponsor signage at bar

· Sponsor logo on 250 cocktail napkins

· Inclusion of organization’s promotional items in golfers’ swag bags

Golf - Beverage Cart Sponsor (one available)
$1,500

· Complimentary registration for two players

· Sponsor signage on beverage cart

· Inclusion of organization’s promotional items in golfers’ swag bags

· Recognition on all tournament promotional materials, website and social media

Golf - Hole Sponsor with Logo
$200

· Tee box sign with your company’s logo

· Recognition on all tournament promotional materials, website and social media

Add a donation for World Class Helping Hands Inc

$

