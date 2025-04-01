World Cup 2025

The World Cup Camp is a five-day program featuring competitive soccer games and skill-based drill competitions. Each participant will receive a camp shirt representing their assigned World Cup team. Throughout the week, players will be coached by Lionsbridge FC athletes, providing a high-level training experience designed to enhance their development and enjoyment. On the final day, players will compete in a championship match and be recognized with awards and certificates of achievement.

