Down Syndrome Connection Of Nwa Inc

Offered by

Down Syndrome Connection Of Nwa Inc

About this shop

World Down Syndrome Day Swag Shop

Charm Bracelets item
Charm Bracelets
$3

Blue and yellow charm bracelet

Rubber Bracelet item
Rubber Bracelet
$1

Down Syndrome Awareness rubber bracelet

DSCNWA Tote Bag item
DSCNWA Tote Bag
$10

Official DSCNWA tote bag

WDSD Socks - Child Size item
WDSD Socks - Child Size
$12

Custom World Down Syndrome Day mis matched socks. Child's size S

WDSD Socks - Adult Size M item
WDSD Socks - Adult Size M
$15

Custom World Down Syndrome Day mis matched socks. Adult size M

WDSD Socks - Adult Size L item
WDSD Socks - Adult Size L
$15

Custom World Down Syndrome Day mis matched socks. Adult size L

Awareness Visor item
Awareness Visor
$8

Beat the heat in this stylish DSCNWA visor

Love Doesn't Count Notebooks Navy item
Love Doesn't Count Notebooks Navy
$12

Navy blue notebook

Love Doesn't Count Black notebook item
Love Doesn't Count Black notebook
$12

Black notebook

Down Right Perfect Beanie Adult size item
Down Right Perfect Beanie Adult size
$20

Navy blue beanie with pom pom attachment and Down Right Perfect patch

DSCNWA Logo Beanie Adult size item
DSCNWA Logo Beanie Adult size
$20

Grey adult size DSCNWA Logo beanie

DSCNWA Blue and Yellow Beanie child size item
DSCNWA Blue and Yellow Beanie child size
$15

DSCNWA blue and yellow child size beanie with pom pom attachment

DSCNWA Plush blanket item
DSCNWA Plush blanket
$30

DSCNWA plush blanket

Extra Special sticker item
Extra Special sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Aunt sticker item
One Lucky Aunt sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Cousin sticker item
One Lucky Cousin sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Dad sticker item
One Lucky Dad sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Friend sticker item
One Lucky Friend sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Grandma sticker item
One Lucky Grandma sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Grandpa sticker item
One Lucky Grandpa sticker
$3

3" sticker

Lucky Me sticker item
Lucky Me sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Mom sticker item
One Lucky Mom sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Sis sticker item
One Lucky Sis sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Teacher sticker item
One Lucky Teacher sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Therapist sticker item
One Lucky Therapist sticker
$3

3" sticker

One Lucky Uncle sticker item
One Lucky Uncle sticker
$3

3" sticker

2 Pack WDSD Socks 2 Child size S item
2 Pack WDSD Socks 2 Child size S
$20

2 Pairs of custom WDSD socks size Child S

2 Pack WDSD Socks 1 Child S and 1 Adult M item
2 Pack WDSD Socks 1 Child S and 1 Adult M
$22

2 pack custom WDSD socks one child size S and one adult size M

2 Pack WDSD Socks Child size S and Adult size L item
2 Pack WDSD Socks Child size S and Adult size L
$22

2 pack of custom WDSD socks one child size S and one adult size L

2 pack WDSD Socks Adult size M item
2 pack WDSD Socks Adult size M
$25

2 pairs of custom WDSD socks both Adult size M

2 Pack WDSD Socks Adult size L item
2 Pack WDSD Socks Adult size L
$25

2 pairs of custom WDSD socks both Adult size L

Add a donation for Down Syndrome Connection Of Nwa Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!