World Down Syndrome Day Swag Shop

About this shop
Blue and yellow charm bracelet
Down Syndrome Awareness rubber bracelet
Official DSCNWA tote bag
Custom World Down Syndrome Day mis matched socks. Child's size S
Custom World Down Syndrome Day mis matched socks. Adult size M
Custom World Down Syndrome Day mis matched socks. Adult size L
Beat the heat in this stylish DSCNWA visor
Navy blue notebook
Black notebook
Navy blue beanie with pom pom attachment and Down Right Perfect patch
Grey adult size DSCNWA Logo beanie
DSCNWA blue and yellow child size beanie with pom pom attachment
DSCNWA plush blanket
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
3" sticker
2 Pairs of custom WDSD socks size Child S
2 pack custom WDSD socks one child size S and one adult size M
2 pack of custom WDSD socks one child size S and one adult size L
2 pairs of custom WDSD socks both Adult size M
2 pairs of custom WDSD socks both Adult size L
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