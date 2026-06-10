World Famous Block Party Vendor Fees

Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)

All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.

All vendors must provide:

Any required City of Long Beach Business License

Any required Temporary Vendor Permit

California Seller's Permit (if selling merchandise)

Any required Health Department permits

General Liability Insurance

Insurance Requirements

All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:

$1,000,000 per occurrence

$2,000,000 aggregate

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:

The VIP Family Foundation

World Famous V.I.P. Records

as Additional Insured.

Proof of insurance must be emailed to:

[email protected]

Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.

Craft & Retail Vendor

Ideal for artisans, clothing brands, authors, record dealers, beauty products, handmade goods, specialty retailers, artists, and merchandise-based businesses.

Includes:

One vendor space

Access to thousands of event attendees

Opportunity to sell products directly to consumers

Inclusion in event marketing and promotions when applicable

Requirements:

California Seller's Permit

City of Long Beach business license or temporary vending permit (if required)

Proof of General Liability Insurance



