World Famous Block Party Vendor Fees

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About this event
Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)
All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.
All vendors must provide:
All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:
A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:
as Additional Insured.
Proof of insurance must be emailed to:
Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.
Ideal for artisans, clothing brands, authors, record dealers, beauty products, handmade goods, specialty retailers, artists, and merchandise-based businesses.
Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)
All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.
All vendors must provide:
All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:
A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:
as Additional Insured.
Proof of insurance must be emailed to:
Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.
Designed for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, community groups, public agencies, faith-based organizations, and service providers seeking community outreach opportunities.
Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)
All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.
All vendors must provide:
All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:
A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:
as Additional Insured.
Proof of insurance must be emailed to:
Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.
For food businesses operating from a booth or temporary food facility serving prepared food, beverages, desserts, or specialty food products.
Food vendors must complete and submit a Temporary Food Facility (TFF) Application to the Long Beach Health Department no later than June 4, 2026.
Submit applications to:
Janice Garcia
[email protected]
Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)
All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.
All vendors must provide:
All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:
A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:
as Additional Insured.
Proof of insurance must be emailed to:
Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.
Food vendors must complete and submit a Temporary Food Facility (TFF) Application to the Long Beach Health Department no later than June 4, 2026.
Submit applications to:
Janice Garcia
[email protected]
For licensed and permitted food trucks operating as self-contained mobile food facilities.
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