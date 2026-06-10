Vip Family Foundation Corporation

Hosted by

Vip Family Foundation Corporation

About this event

World Famous Block Party Vendor Fees

Craft/Retail Vendor
$100

Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)

All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.

All vendors must provide:

  • Any required City of Long Beach Business License
  • Any required Temporary Vendor Permit
  • California Seller's Permit (if selling merchandise)
  • Any required Health Department permits
  • General Liability Insurance

Insurance Requirements

All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:

  • $1,000,000 per occurrence
  • $2,000,000 aggregate

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:

  • The VIP Family Foundation
  • World Famous V.I.P. Records

as Additional Insured.

Proof of insurance must be emailed to:

[email protected]

Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.

Craft & Retail Vendor

Ideal for artisans, clothing brands, authors, record dealers, beauty products, handmade goods, specialty retailers, artists, and merchandise-based businesses.

Includes:

  • One vendor space
  • Access to thousands of event attendees
  • Opportunity to sell products directly to consumers
  • Inclusion in event marketing and promotions when applicable

Requirements:

  • California Seller's Permit
  • City of Long Beach business license or temporary vending permit (if required)
  • Proof of General Liability Insurance


Nonprofit
$50

Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)

All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.

All vendors must provide:

  • Any required City of Long Beach Business License
  • Any required Temporary Vendor Permit
  • California Seller's Permit (if selling merchandise)
  • Any required Health Department permits
  • General Liability Insurance

Insurance Requirements

All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:

  • $1,000,000 per occurrence
  • $2,000,000 aggregate

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:

  • The VIP Family Foundation
  • World Famous V.I.P. Records

as Additional Insured.

Proof of insurance must be emailed to:

[email protected]

Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.

Nonprofit Organization Vendor

Designed for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, community groups, public agencies, faith-based organizations, and service providers seeking community outreach opportunities.

Includes:

  • One vendor space
  • Opportunity to distribute information and resources
  • Volunteer recruitment opportunities
  • Community engagement and awareness building
  • Inclusion in event promotions when applicable

Requirements:

  • Proof of nonprofit status may be requested
  • City of Long Beach permit or authorization, if required
  • Proof of General Liability Insurance
Food Vendor
$250

Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)

All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.

All vendors must provide:

  • Any required City of Long Beach Business License
  • Any required Temporary Vendor Permit
  • California Seller's Permit (if selling merchandise)
  • Any required Health Department permits
  • General Liability Insurance

Insurance Requirements

All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:

  • $1,000,000 per occurrence
  • $2,000,000 aggregate

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:

  • The VIP Family Foundation
  • World Famous V.I.P. Records

as Additional Insured.

Proof of insurance must be emailed to:

[email protected]

Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.

Food Vendor

For food businesses operating from a booth or temporary food facility serving prepared food, beverages, desserts, or specialty food products.

Includes:

  • One food vendor space
  • Access to thousands of attendees throughout the event
  • Opportunity to sell food and non-alcoholic beverages

Requirements:

  • Temporary Food Facility (TFF) Application approval
  • Compliance with all Long Beach Health Department regulations
  • Required City of Long Beach permits and licenses
  • Proof of General Liability Insurance
  • Certificate of Insurance emailed to [email protected]
  • Submission of TFF Vendor Application by the required deadline

Food vendors must complete and submit a Temporary Food Facility (TFF) Application to the Long Beach Health Department no later than June 4, 2026.

Submit applications to:

Janice Garcia
[email protected]

Food Trucks
$400

Vendor Requirements (All Vendors)

All vendors are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state, county, and City of Long Beach regulations.

All vendors must provide:

  • Any required City of Long Beach Business License
  • Any required Temporary Vendor Permit
  • California Seller's Permit (if selling merchandise)
  • Any required Health Department permits
  • General Liability Insurance

Insurance Requirements

All vendors must maintain General Liability Insurance with minimum coverage limits of:

  • $1,000,000 per occurrence
  • $2,000,000 aggregate

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) must name:

  • The VIP Family Foundation
  • World Famous V.I.P. Records

as Additional Insured.

Proof of insurance must be emailed to:

[email protected]

Vendors who fail to provide required permits, licenses, or proof of insurance may not be permitted to participate in the event.


Food vendors must complete and submit a Temporary Food Facility (TFF) Application to the Long Beach Health Department no later than June 4, 2026.

Submit applications to:

Janice Garcia
[email protected]

Food Truck Vendor – $400

For licensed and permitted food trucks operating as self-contained mobile food facilities.

Includes:

  • Designated food truck space
  • Access to thousands of attendees throughout the event
  • Opportunity to serve customers during the entire event

Requirements:

  • Current health permits and food truck licensing
  • Compliance with all Long Beach Health Department regulations
  • Required City of Long Beach permits and approvals
  • Proof of General Liability Insurance
  • Certificate of Insurance emailed to [email protected]
  • All required documentation submitted prior to the event
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