World Feed The Poor Day Awards Night

Houston

TX, USA

General admission
$25
General Admission Price Range: Affordable pricing to encourage broader community participation. Includes: Access to the awards night event, seating in the general admission area.
VIP Tickets
$100
VIP Tickets Price Range: Premium pricing for exclusive experiences. Includes: Priority seating, access to a VIP lounge with refreshments, and a meet-and-greet opportunity with key organizers, speakers, or honorees.
Sponsor Packages
$250
Sponsor Packages Price Range: High-tier pricing aimed at individuals or companies looking to support the cause prominently. Includes: Reserved seating in premium locations, recognition during the event, logo placement in event materials, and access to post-event networking.
Virtual Access Tickets
$10
Virtual Access Tickets Price Range: Low-cost pricing for online participants. Includes: Livestream access to the awards ceremony and virtual engagement opportunities.
Early Bird Tickets
$15
Early Bird Tickets Price Range: Reduced pricing for attendees who purchase tickets well in advance. Includes: General admission or VIP perks, depending on the ticket type chosen.

