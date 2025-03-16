World Feed The Poor Day Awards Night

General Admission
Price Range: Affordable pricing to encourage broader community participation.
Includes: Access to the awards night event, seating in the general admission area.
VIP Tickets
$100
Price Range: Premium pricing for exclusive experiences.
Includes: Priority seating, access to a VIP lounge with refreshments, and a meet-and-greet opportunity with key organizers, speakers, or honorees.
Sponsor Packages
$250
Price Range: High-tier pricing aimed at individuals or companies looking to support the cause prominently.
Includes: Reserved seating in premium locations, recognition during the event, logo placement in event materials, and access to post-event networking.
Virtual Access Tickets
$10
Price Range: Low-cost pricing for online participants.
Includes: Livestream access to the awards ceremony and virtual engagement opportunities.
Early Bird Tickets
$15
Price Range: Reduced pricing for attendees who purchase tickets well in advance.
Includes: General admission or VIP perks, depending on the ticket type chosen.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!