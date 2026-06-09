World Figure Sport’s Boutique

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Add a splash of color to your skating wardrobe with these original white and orange fancy skating socks. Whether you are training circles at home in our online class, or enjoying a day at the rink, these socks are made for you. They offer a comfortable and original eye catching design. These cheerful socks are coded with the foot and edge that simulate skating.
Made by Sock Fancy, 70% combed cotton, 14% Polyester, 13% Nylon, and 3% Spandex. Size fits
3-9.5 with W. of 5-11.
Special issue from the World Championships 11th Anniversary. These original red and black fancy skating socks add a splash of color to your skating wardrobe. Whether you are training circles at home in our online class, or enjoying the day at the rink, these socks are made for you. They offer a comfortable and original eye catching design. These cheerful socks are coded with the foot and edge that simulate skating.
Made by Socks Fancy , 70% Combed Cotton, 14% Polyester, 13% Nylon, and 3% Spandex.
Size fits 7-11 with W. of 8.5-12.5.
Louise Vacca Dawe has written an exquisite and eloquent book for those of us who love skating whatever level. She explores the history of skating and seamlessly takes you to the technical world of edges, circles, and eights precisely etched into the ice. With the renaissance of the World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships on Black Ice this is a nice resource to add to any library.
Foreword by Elvis Stojko a 3 times World Champion, 2 times Olympic Sliver Medalist, and a 7 times Canadian Champion.
World Figure Sport is honored to present 6 Limited edition 12"*11" signed prints by Olympian, U.S Champion, and artist Tommy Litz.
Help support the World Figure Sport Society and the World Figure & Fancy skating championship on Black Ice.
Dab O Ink markers are high-demand, low-cost accessories for skaters. These easy to use squeeze bottles allow skaters to quickly draw edge paths, and temporary goals directly onto the ice surface.
These one size fits all World Figure Sport gloves are ready to make you look like an absolute pro on the ice. These gloves keep you warm, protected, and ready to take on the rink.
Celebrate world-class skating with this must-have shirt. The perfect mix of comfort and style for World Figure Skaters.
Short Sleeve
$
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