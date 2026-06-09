World Figure Sport’s Boutique

Special issue from the World Championships 11th Anniversary. These original red and black fancy skating socks add a splash of color to your skating wardrobe. Whether you are training circles at home in our online class, or enjoying the day at the rink, these socks are made for you. They offer a comfortable and original eye catching design. These cheerful socks are coded with the foot and edge that simulate skating.

Made by Socks Fancy , 70% Combed Cotton, 14% Polyester, 13% Nylon, and 3% Spandex.

Size fits 7-11 with W. of 8.5-12.5.