Florida Odyssey of the Mind Association, Inc.

Offered by

Florida Odyssey of the Mind Association, Inc.

About this shop

ONLY FLORIDA World Finals Team Shop

7 Problem Charms Set item
7 Problem Charms Set
$14

7 Charms that represent each of the Problems 1-5, Primary and Spontaneous from 2026 Season.

Problem 1 Charm item
Problem 1 Charm
$2
Problem 2 Charm item
Problem 2 Charm
$2
Problem 3 Charm item
Problem 3 Charm
$2
Problem 4 Charm item
Problem 4 Charm
$2
Problem 5 Charm item
Problem 5 Charm
$2
Primary Charm item
Primary Charm
$2
Spontaneous Charm item
Spontaneous Charm
$2
Phil State Charm item
Phil State Charm
$2
OMER World Charm item
OMER World Charm
$2
OMER State Charm item
OMER State Charm
$2
Orange Tree Charm Holder item
Orange Tree Charm Holder
$4
Orange Tree for World Final Glitter item
Orange Tree for World Final Glitter
$4
7 Problem Pins Set item
7 Problem Pins Set
$28

Problems 1-5, Primary and Spontaneous Problem set for the 2026 season.


Each World Final team member will receive one set of these problem pins as part of their started pin set.

Problem 1 Pin item
Problem 1 Pin
$4
Problem 2 Pin item
Problem 2 Pin
$4
Problem 3 Pin item
Problem 3 Pin
$4
Problem 4 Pin item
Problem 4 Pin
$4
Problem 5 Pin item
Problem 5 Pin
$4
Primary Pin item
Primary Pin
$4
Spontaneous Pin item
Spontaneous Pin
$4
FLORIDA 9 Pin Set item
FLORIDA 9 Pin Set
$45

You will receive nine seperate pieces that piece together to make the shape of Florida. Each piece represents the OM region for that area.

State Pin item
State Pin
$5
Glitter 3 Pin Set item
Glitter 3 Pin Set item
Glitter 3 Pin Set item
Glitter 3 Pin Set
$15
Mosaic 3 Pin Set item
Mosaic 3 Pin Set item
Mosaic 3 Pin Set item
Mosaic 3 Pin Set
$15
Scratch and Sniff 3 Pin Set item
Scratch and Sniff 3 Pin Set item
Scratch and Sniff 3 Pin Set item
Scratch and Sniff 3 Pin Set
$15
Traveling Phil item
Traveling Phil
$4
Micro-Pin 9 Region Set item
Micro-Pin 9 Region Set item
Micro-Pin 9 Region Set item
Micro-Pin 9 Region Set
$18
Region Pin Set (9 pins) item
Region Pin Set (9 pins) item
Region Pin Set (9 pins) item
Region Pin Set (9 pins)
$36
FLOMA Parent Pin item
FLOMA Parent Pin
$3
FLOMA Coach item
FLOMA Coach
$3
1 Phil Tshirt 2026 Pin item
1 Phil Tshirt 2026 Pin
$3
1 World Final OMER Tshirt Pin item
1 World Final OMER Tshirt Pin
$3
Alumni Grad Cap item
Alumni Grad Cap
$6
1 Alumni 2026 Pin item
1 Alumni 2026 Pin
$6
World Final Extra T-shirt for Non-Members item
World Final Extra T-shirt for Non-Members
$19
World Final Extra Orange Beret item
World Final Extra Orange Beret
$15
World Finals Extra Orange Shaker item
World Finals Extra Orange Shaker
$6
State T-shirt item
State T-shirt
$17
Flamingo Hats item
Flamingo Hats
$6

Great for trading or presents to teams that you have partnered up with from different countries.

Hoodies item
Hoodies
$35
Black Shorts item
Black Shorts
$25
Grey Shorts item
Grey Shorts
$25
Shipping Cost
$10

PLEASE READ!!! Your regional director will receive your order in early May and will contact you with arrangements to receive your items. If you would prefer this order is shipped directly to you, please select the shipping charge and provide shipping information at check-out.

Add a donation for Florida Odyssey of the Mind Association, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!