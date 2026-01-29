World Hunger Day - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Marco's Pizza, Arvada - $44.98 retail value, cards for TWO large specialty pizzas, not valid with online ordering. The pizzas can be ordered on two different dates. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. (1 of 2 vouchers available!) [www.marcos.com]
Starting bid
Marco's Pizza, Arvada - $44.98 retail value, cards for TWO large specialty pizzas, not valid with online ordering. The pizzas can be ordered on two different dates. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. (2 of 2 vouchers available!) [www.marcos.com]
Starting bid
Eng Orthodontics, Arvada - $82 retail value, 6 assorted jigsaw puzzles, and aromatic oils. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. [engortho.com]
Starting bid
Wyld Roots Salon, Arvada - $100 towards any hair services (excludes products). [wyldrootssalon.com/arvada-location]
Starting bid
Don W - $100 retail value handmade circular stained glass art piece, 10" diameter by local Whisper Creek artist. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO.
Starting bid
Arvada Chorale - $100 retail value, 4 tickets for Spring or Winter Concert [arvadachorale.org]
Starting bid
Altitude Animal Aid - $100 voucher towards mobile vetcare delivered right to your door (1 of 3 vouchers available!) [www.altitudeanimalaid.com]
Starting bid
Altitude Animal Aid - $100 voucher towards mobile vetcare delivered right to your door (2 of 3 vouchers available!) [www.altitudeanimalaid.com]
Starting bid
Altitude Animal Aid - $100 voucher towards mobile vetcare delivered right to your door (3 of 3 vouchers available!) [www.altitudeanimalaid.com]
Starting bid
Untamed Landscapes - $114 retail value total: gift voucher for $75 off a single landscape photography art purchase of your choice (example shown), 5 pack greeting cards, and journal. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. [untamedlandscapes.com]
Starting bid
AdiLuna Boutique, Olde Town Arvada - $120 retail value: ceramic mug, jigsaw puzzle, tea towel, Colorado lined-canvas tote bag, and $20 boutique gift card. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO.[https://www.facebook.com/littlebylittleboutique/]
Starting bid
KG Photography, Arvada - $130 retail value for professional headshots, including session and electronic copies emailed to you.
Starting bid
Studio Pilates Arvada West - $140 retail value: Pilates 5-class pack - 40-minute Reformer Workouts suitable for diverse ages, fitness levels, and schedules. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO.[https://www.studiopilates.com/studios/arvada-west/]
Starting bid
Stretch Zone, Arvada - $170 retail value, one hour stretch session [www.stretchzone.com]
Starting bid
Five Parks Photography - $175-250 retail value for custom portrait session; images and print products purchased separately [www.fiveparksphotography.com]
Starting bid
Amazing Graze Charcuterie - $235 retail value charcuterie board for 15 people [www.amazinggraze.food/product-page/the-royal-graze]
Starting bid
ProMD Health, Lafayette - $240 retail value cosmetic Botox treatment, up to 20 units, administered in a single session. Treatment areas and suitability determined by licensed provider. Results typically last 3–4 months. [promdhealth.com/lafayette]
Starting bid
Tessa Brooke Ryan Original Art - $250 retail value original acrylic on canvas painting, 30" x 24". This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. [TessaBrookeRyan.com]
Starting bid
Differential Coaching - $250 retail value 1-hour Business Coaching Session [differentialcoaching.com]
Starting bid
Don W - $300 retail value handmade stained glass art panel, 11.5" wide by 22" tall, by local Whisper Creek artist. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO.
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