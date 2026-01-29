Hosted by

Imagine Fund

About this event

Sales closed

World Hunger Day - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8820 Ellis St, Arvada, CO 80005, USA

Two Large Specialty Pizzas (1 of 2) item
Two Large Specialty Pizzas (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Marco's Pizza, Arvada - $44.98 retail value, cards for TWO large specialty pizzas, not valid with online ordering. The pizzas can be ordered on two different dates. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. (1 of 2 vouchers available!) [www.marcos.com]

Two Large Specialty Pizzas (2 of 2) item
Two Large Specialty Pizzas (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Marco's Pizza, Arvada - $44.98 retail value, cards for TWO large specialty pizzas, not valid with online ordering. The pizzas can be ordered on two different dates. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. (2 of 2 vouchers available!) [www.marcos.com]

"I'm Puzzled" Basket item
"I'm Puzzled" Basket
$20

Starting bid

Eng Orthodontics, Arvada - $82 retail value, 6 assorted jigsaw puzzles, and aromatic oils. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. [engortho.com]

Hair Services item
Hair Services
$50

Starting bid

Wyld Roots Salon, Arvada - $100 towards any hair services (excludes products). [wyldrootssalon.com/arvada-location]

Stained Glass Art - Round item
Stained Glass Art - Round
$30

Starting bid

Don W - $100 retail value handmade circular stained glass art piece, 10" diameter by local Whisper Creek artist. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO.

Choir Concert Tickets item
Choir Concert Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Arvada Chorale - $100 retail value, 4 tickets for Spring or Winter Concert [arvadachorale.org]

Vetcare (1 of 3) item
Vetcare (1 of 3)
$40

Starting bid

Altitude Animal Aid - $100 voucher towards mobile vetcare delivered right to your door (1 of 3 vouchers available!) [www.altitudeanimalaid.com]

Vetcare (2 of 3) item
Vetcare (2 of 3)
$40

Starting bid

Altitude Animal Aid - $100 voucher towards mobile vetcare delivered right to your door (2 of 3 vouchers available!) [www.altitudeanimalaid.com]

Vetcare (3 of 3) item
Vetcare (3 of 3)
$40

Starting bid

Altitude Animal Aid - $100 voucher towards mobile vetcare delivered right to your door (3 of 3 vouchers available!) [www.altitudeanimalaid.com]

Nature Photography Gift Bundle item
Nature Photography Gift Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Untamed Landscapes - $114 retail value total: gift voucher for $75 off a single landscape photography art purchase of your choice (example shown), 5 pack greeting cards, and journal. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. [untamedlandscapes.com]

Bigfoot in the Rockies Gift Bundle item
Bigfoot in the Rockies Gift Bundle
$40

Starting bid

AdiLuna Boutique, Olde Town Arvada - $120 retail value: ceramic mug, jigsaw puzzle, tea towel, Colorado lined-canvas tote bag, and $20 boutique gift card. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO.[https://www.facebook.com/littlebylittleboutique/]

Professional Headshots item
Professional Headshots
$40

Starting bid

KG Photography, Arvada - $130 retail value for professional headshots, including session and electronic copies emailed to you.

Pilates 5-Class Pack item
Pilates 5-Class Pack
$40

Starting bid

Studio Pilates Arvada West - $140 retail value: Pilates 5-class pack - 40-minute Reformer Workouts suitable for diverse ages, fitness levels, and schedules. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO.[https://www.studiopilates.com/studios/arvada-west/]

1-hour Stretch Session item
1-hour Stretch Session
$20

Starting bid

Stretch Zone, Arvada - $170 retail value, one hour stretch session [www.stretchzone.com]

Photography Session Fee item
Photography Session Fee
$40

Starting bid

Five Parks Photography - $175-250 retail value for custom portrait session; images and print products purchased separately [www.fiveparksphotography.com]

The Royal Graze Charcuterie Board item
The Royal Graze Charcuterie Board
$110

Starting bid

Amazing Graze Charcuterie - $235 retail value charcuterie board for 15 people [www.amazinggraze.food/product-page/the-royal-graze]

Cosmetic Botox Treatment item
Cosmetic Botox Treatment
$80

Starting bid

ProMD Health, Lafayette - $240 retail value cosmetic Botox treatment, up to 20 units, administered in a single session. Treatment areas and suitability determined by licensed provider. Results typically last 3–4 months. [promdhealth.com/lafayette]

"Where Strength Soars" item
"Where Strength Soars"
$100

Starting bid

Tessa Brooke Ryan Original Art - $250 retail value original acrylic on canvas painting, 30" x 24". This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO. [TessaBrookeRyan.com]

Business Coaching Session item
Business Coaching Session
$30

Starting bid

Differential Coaching - $250 retail value 1-hour Business Coaching Session [differentialcoaching.com]

Stained Glass Art - Panel item
Stained Glass Art - Panel
$100

Starting bid

Don W - $300 retail value handmade stained glass art panel, 11.5" wide by 22" tall, by local Whisper Creek artist. This item must be picked up in Whisper Creek in Arvada, CO.

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