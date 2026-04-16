World Malayalee Heritage Celebration

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About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Bring your loved ones and enjoy
Enjoy a memorable night together with your special someone
General Admission Single
Showcase your brand at our premier cultural event with exclusive benefits, including 2 VVIP tickets with premium seating and priority access.
Gain brand visibility while supporting a cultural celebration—includes 1 VVIP ticket with premium seating and priority access for a refined experience.
Limited advertisement opportunity included, along with 1 General Couple Pass
Limited advertisement opportunity included, along with 1 General Admission pass
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!