MALAYALI CULTURAL EXCHANGE FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATION AND EVENTS

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MALAYALI CULTURAL EXCHANGE FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATION AND EVENTS

About this event

World Malayalee Heritage Celebration

400 Willow Grv Rd

Stony Point, NY 10980, USA

VVIP
$250

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Family Pass (Up to 5 Members)
$150

Bring your loved ones and enjoy

Couple Pass
$90

Enjoy a memorable night together with your special someone

General Admission Single
$50

General Admission Single

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Showcase your brand at our premier cultural event with exclusive benefits, including 2 VVIP tickets with premium seating and priority access.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Gain brand visibility while supporting a cultural celebration—includes 1 VVIP ticket with premium seating and priority access for a refined experience.

Silver Sponsor
$300

Limited advertisement opportunity included, along with 1 General Couple Pass

Spark Special
$150

Limited advertisement opportunity included, along with 1 General Admission pass

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!