Junior League of Savannah Inc

Hosted by

Junior League of Savannah Inc

About this event

World of Good Luncheon

501 Wilmington Island Rd

Savannah, GA 31410, USA

General Admission
$85

Enjoy an exciting event with plated lunch, open beer/wine bar, silent auction & program!

Table Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

  • 1 table for 8 guests
  • Inclusion in sponsor recap social media post
  • Recognition as a Table Sponsor

Perfect for businesses or individuals who want to show support and enjoy the event with their guests.

Level 4 Sponsor
$2,000

Includes:

  • 1 table for 8 guests
  • Choose 1: Auction Pick-Up, Centerpiece, or President’s Welcome sponsorship opportunity
  • 1 social media post
  • Listed in event Press Release

An ideal choice for sponsors who want visibility and event involvement.

Level 3 Sponsor
$3,000

Includes:

  • 1 table for 8 guests
  • Choose 1: Bloom Board, Sweet Treat, or Bar sponsorship opportunity
  • 1 social media post
  • Listed in event Press Release

For businesses or individuals looking for strong brand exposure and enhanced recognition.

Level 2 Sponsor
$5,000

Includes:

  • 2 tables for 16 guests
  • Choose 1: Check-In, Auction, Photo Opp, or Featured Award Name sponsorship opportunity
  • 2 social media posts
  • Listed in event Press Release

An ideal choice for premier visibility and recognition throughout the event.

Level 1 - Top Sponsor
$7,500

Includes:

  • 2 tables for 16 guests
  • Speaking opportunity and featured award name sponsorship opportunity
  • 2 social media posts
  • Inclusion in media for the event
  • Highlighted in event Press Release

An ideal choice for the highest level of sponsorship with extensive recognition, branding, and an exclusive speaking role.

Add a donation for Junior League of Savannah Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!