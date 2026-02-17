World of Good Luncheon Silent Auction

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Enjoy a night of entertainment at the Savannah Theater for one of their many upcoming shows! $94 value!
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Get ready for a night full of laughs with Two Tickets to a Friday or Saturday night show at Front Porch Improv! $40 value!
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Enjoy 3 $100 arrangements, and local delivery, with the winning bidder’s choice of dates. $300 value!
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Savannah Toile 18x18 Pillow from Bella Canvas Showroom. $45 value!
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5 Free Orangetheory Fitness Savannah classes + OTF merch. $145 value!
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Gift card for 3 free classes at either Otium Studios location. $100 value!
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$50 Gift Card to Treylor Park Restaurant Group
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Enjoy a manicure or pedicure with Sandfly Nails! $100 gift card for any services offered.
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You're ready to make cocktails with 2 bottles of Tito's and tons of fun swag!
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$100 gift card to Rocket Lube Rapid Oil Change to ensure your car maintenece is set to go!
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Enjoy a gift card and tote to E. Shavers! $130 value!
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Enjoy a perfect staycation at one of Savannah's newest hot spots! 1 night stay- $250 value!
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Say Cheese! Enjoy a framed 5x7 print and mini photo session from Molly Morris photography
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As the perfect addition to any meal, enjoy the signature Zunzi's sauce trio and a bottle of Titos to create the best cocktails! $73 value!
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Enjoy 7-10 nights at the Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua with Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy)! This adults only trip is perfect to rest and relax!
A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, tennis courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more. This resort is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. Certificate Value: $3,150
Restrictions: Certificate is subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/ service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. Pineapple Beach Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights at the St. James Club Antigua with premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms double occupancy.
Tucked away on a secluded 100-acre peninsula on the southeastern coast of Antigua, St. James Club offers the best of the Caribbean with a relaxed casual ambiance. Family friendly and fun for all ages! Certificate value: $3,600
Restrictions: Certificate subject to a required all-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. St. James’s Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Children 2-11 years nightly supplement is $75. Additional surcharge of $25 per adult, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
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Elevate any look with these stunning silver earrings from Kendra Scott. Known for timeless design and effortless sophistication, these versatile earrings transition seamlessly from everyday wear to evening elegance. A chic addition to any jewelry collection — and the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. $110 value!
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Hand painted Van Gogh "Cafe Terrace At Night" on 100% cashmere. The painting completed in 1888 by Van Gogh is of a real Cafe on Place du Forum in Aries France. Shawl is reversible. $1,600 value!
Donated by Kirschner Furs!
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Bring warmth and character to any space with this beautifully framed owl print. Featuring intricate detail and timeless charm, this piece blends natural elegance with classic style — perfect for a home office, reading nook, nursery, or gallery wall. Professionally framed and ready to hang, it’s a versatile addition for art lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.
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Add effortless charm to your wardrobe with this beautifully crafted rattan purse from Red Clover Boutique. Lightweight, stylish, and perfectly on-trend, this piece blends natural texture with timeless design — making it ideal for brunches, beach days, date nights, or everyday outings. A must-have accessory that brings a touch of coastal sophistication to any look.
Paired with a gold & silver set of dangle earrings. A $78 value!
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Make a statement with this striking large-scale framed print featuring a woman reading, captured in a moment of quiet reflection. Rich in mood and detail, this piece adds depth, sophistication, and storytelling to any room. Its generous size creates instant visual impact — perfect for a dining room, office, or living space. Beautifully framed and ready to hang, it’s a timeless addition to any art collection.
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Effortlessly blending style and function, this chic backpack from Tory Burch is the perfect everyday luxury. Designed with signature sophistication and thoughtful details, it offers ample space for work essentials, travel must-haves, or on-the-go organization — all while maintaining a polished, elevated look. A timeless accessory that transitions seamlessly from weekday meetings to weekend outings. A $328 value!
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Slow down and savor the moment with this charming tea-for-two set, featuring two elegant teacups with matching saucers paired with locally sourced tea. Perfect for cozy mornings, afternoon conversations, or gifting to a fellow tea lover, this set invites connection and calm with every pour. A beautiful blend of tradition and local flavor, ready to enjoy. A $45 value!
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Cheer on the Dawgs with this classic Georgia Bulldogs t-shirt! Perfect for game days, tailgates, or everyday wear, this spirited tee lets you represent the Dawgs in comfort and style. A must-have for any loyal fan ready to cheer on Georgia all season long. Go Dawgs! $45 value!
Starting bid
Cheer on the Dawgs with this classic Georgia Bulldogs t-shirt! Perfect for game days, tailgates, or everyday wear, this spirited tee lets you represent the Dawgs in comfort and style. A must-have for any loyal fan ready to cheer on Georgia all season long. Go Dawgs! $45 Value!
Starting bid
Refresh, renew, and glow with a luxurious HydraFacial from LUX MedSpa in Hilton Head or Bluffton. This advanced, non-invasive treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin — delivering instant radiance with no downtime. Perfect before a special event or as part of your regular self-care routine, this experience leaves your skin smoother, brighter, and beautifully refreshed. Treat yourself to professional-grade skincare in a relaxing, spa-like setting. $199 value!
Starting bid
Refresh, renew, and glow with a luxurious HydraFacial from LUX MedSpa in Hilton Head or Bluffton. This advanced, non-invasive treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin — delivering instant radiance with no downtime. Perfect before a special event or as part of your regular self-care routine, this experience leaves your skin smoother, brighter, and beautifully refreshed. Treat yourself to professional-grade skincare in a relaxing, spa-like setting. $199 value!
Starting bid
Refresh, renew, and glow with a luxurious HydraFacial from LUX MedSpa in Hilton Head or Bluffton. This advanced, non-invasive treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin — delivering instant radiance with no downtime. Perfect before a special event or as part of your regular self-care routine, this experience leaves your skin smoother, brighter, and beautifully refreshed. Treat yourself to professional-grade skincare in a relaxing, spa-like setting. $199 value!
Starting bid
From the artists that brought you Riverside Tattoo and Riverside Cosmetics comes an elevated and refined hub of creativity for all.
They've created an evolved space to serve the Starland community with permanent tattoos and cosmetics, as well as a gallery and event venue for residents and nomads alike.
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Go Ghost Pirates! Enjoy four seats to a weekday game, a fanzam experience and swag for our favorite hockey team. A $200 value!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!