U S Committee For Refugees And Immigrants Inc

Hosted by

U S Committee For Refugees And Immigrants Inc

About this event

Refugee Gala 2026

269 3rd Ave S

Twin Falls, ID 83301, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

Includes full event admission, international cuisine, and cultural experiences. Access to speakers, program, and silent auction. Ideal for individuals and couples who want to support refugee services.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 complimentary individual tickets. Logo listed in event program. Recognition on event signage. Meaningful community-level support with visible acknowledgment.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 complimentary individual tickets. Logo featured in the event program and on select event signage. Verbal acknowledgment during the event. Enhanced visibility while supporting refugee families and programs.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 complimentary individual tickets. Reserved table placement for your guests. Prominent logo placement on event signage and event poster. Verbal recognition during the event program. Strong brand presence and leadership-level community support.

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes 16 complimentary individual tickets. Two reserved tables in a premium location. Premier logo placement on event banner, event poster, and program. Verbal recognition during the program by the event emcee. Recognition as a top sponsor throughout the event. Highest level of visibility and impact for refugee resettlement efforts.

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