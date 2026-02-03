Refugee Gala 2026

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About this event
Includes full event admission, international cuisine, and cultural experiences. Access to speakers, program, and silent auction. Ideal for individuals and couples who want to support refugee services.
Includes 4 complimentary individual tickets. Logo listed in event program. Recognition on event signage. Meaningful community-level support with visible acknowledgment.
Includes 6 complimentary individual tickets. Logo featured in the event program and on select event signage. Verbal acknowledgment during the event. Enhanced visibility while supporting refugee families and programs.
Includes 8 complimentary individual tickets. Reserved table placement for your guests. Prominent logo placement on event signage and event poster. Verbal recognition during the event program. Strong brand presence and leadership-level community support.
Includes 16 complimentary individual tickets. Two reserved tables in a premium location. Premier logo placement on event banner, event poster, and program. Verbal recognition during the program by the event emcee. Recognition as a top sponsor throughout the event. Highest level of visibility and impact for refugee resettlement efforts.
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