World Of Nations 2025 - Food

Platter (Choice of Paneer Butter Masala or Butter Chicken) served with Basmati Rice & Naan - Indian Cheese or
Marinated Chicken cooked in a sautéed blend of onion, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, Indian herbs and spices with
butter and fresh cream
Entree #2 Platter + Side
$17.99
Platter (Choice of Paneer Butter Masala or Butter Chicken) + one side
Entree #3 Royal Platter
$21.99
Royal Platter (Choice of Paneer Butter Masala or Butter Chicken) + one side + one 12 oz drink. Served with
Basmati Rice & Naan
Entree #4 Chicken Biryani
$14.99
Chicken Biryani - made with chicken, Basmati rice, Indian spices and herbs. Served with 1 piece of Samosa =
Entree #5 Platter of Sides
$12.99
Platter of Sides (1 piece of each side)
Side #1 Samosa Chicken
$5
Samosa (choice of Vegetarian or Chicken) - Fried pastry with savory filling of potato or chicken, onions and
peas, served with chutney
Side #2 Samosa Vegetarian
$5
Samosa (choice of Vegetarian or Chicken) - Fried pastry with savory filling of potato or chicken, onions and
peas, served with chutney
Side #3 Tandoori Chicken
$5
Tandoori Chicken - Skinless legs & things marinated in a tenderizing mixture of yogurt, lemon juice, Indian
herbs and spices, then baked in a Tandoor Oven)
Side #4 Vegetable Pakora
$5
Mixed Vegetable Pakora – Fried Indian Fritters made with vegetables in chickpea flour, Indian herbs and spices.
Served with chutney
Dessert #1 Gulab Jamun
$3
Gulab Jamun (Fried balls of milk solids and semolina soaked in an aromatic syrup spiced with cardamom,
rosewater and saffron) =
Dessert #2 Mastani 12 oz (one)
$7
Mastani (Choice of Mango or Gulab Jamun) – Indian style flavored milkshake with ice cream = $7/12 oz cup;
$13/two 12 oz cups; $15/24 oz color changing souvenir cup
Dessert #2 Mastani 12 oz (Two)
$13
Mastani (Choice of Mango or Gulab Jamun) – Indian style flavored milkshake with ice cream = $7/12 oz cup;
$13/two 12 oz cups; $15/24 oz color changing souvenir cup
Dessert #3 Mastani 24 oz Souvenir Cup
$15
Mastani (Choice of Mango or Gulab Jamun) – Indian style flavored milkshake with ice cream = $7/12 oz cup;
$13/two 12 oz cups; $15/24 oz color changing souvenir cup
Drink #1 Mojito 12 oz (One)
$7
Indian Mojito (Choice of Rose or Mango Flavors) - Refreshing non-alcoholic drink made from mint & juice =
$7/12 oz cup; $13/two 12 oz cups; $15/24 oz color changing souvenir cup
Drink #2 Mojito 12 oz (Two)
$13
Indian Mojito (Choice of Rose or Mango Flavors) - Refreshing non-alcoholic drink made from mint & juice =
$7/12 oz cup; $13/two 12 oz cups; $15/24 oz color changing souvenir cup
Drink #2 Mojito 24 oz Souvenir Cup
$15
Indian Mojito (Choice of Rose or Mango Flavors) - Refreshing non-alcoholic drink made from mint & juice =
$7/12 oz cup; $13/two 12 oz cups; $15/24 oz color changing souvenir cup
