Aum Education Society Of Texas
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Aum Education Society Of Texas

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Aum Education Society Of Texas

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World Peace - 108 Yajna

6931 Kitchener Rd

San Antonio, TX NULL, USA

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Shradhalu
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Self inspired participant

Independent Yajaman
$51

Per 1 family. All the members will be part of Yajna with dedicated Havan-Kund. ($100 Samagri and $51.00 as tax deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)

Kutumba Havan Yajaman
$151

Per 1 family. All the members will be part of Yajna with dedicated Havan-Kund. ($100 Samagri and $51.00 as tax deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)

Pariwar Havan Yajaman
$251

Sponsor family will be leading at the main Havan-kund. (100 samagri and $151 as tax-deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)

Samaj Havan Yajamana
$501

Sponsor family will be leading at the main Havan-kund. (100 samagri and $400 as tax-deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)

Vishwa Havan Yajamana
$1,101

Sponsor family will be leading at the main Havan-kund. (100 samagri and $1000 as tax-deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)

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