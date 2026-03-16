World Peace - 108 Yajna

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About this event
$
Self inspired participant
Per 1 family. All the members will be part of Yajna with dedicated Havan-Kund. ($100 Samagri and $51.00 as tax deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)
Per 1 family. All the members will be part of Yajna with dedicated Havan-Kund. ($100 Samagri and $51.00 as tax deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)
Sponsor family will be leading at the main Havan-kund. (100 samagri and $151 as tax-deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)
Sponsor family will be leading at the main Havan-kund. (100 samagri and $400 as tax-deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)
Sponsor family will be leading at the main Havan-kund. (100 samagri and $1000 as tax-deductible donation towards Aum Gaushala)
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