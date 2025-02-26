This discounted table option is available only to LA World Affairs Council Young Professional members. Individual discounted seats will not be sold, but we encourage you to coordinate with fellow YP members to purchase a table of 8.

PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for LAWAC, so 100% of your purchase goes to LAWAC. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of LAWAC and the World Prize Gala.