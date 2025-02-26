Los Angeles, CA 90038, USA
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for LAWAC, so 100% of your purchase goes to LAWAC. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of LAWAC and the World Prize Gala. The ticket price of $500 includes goods and services valued at $200. $300 is tax-deductible. LAWAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
This discounted table option is available only to LA World Affairs Council Young Professional members. Individual discounted seats will not be sold, but we encourage you to coordinate with fellow YP members to purchase a table of 8.
Includes: - 2 Gala Tickets - Premium Seating -
Two VIP Meet & Greet Passes with Honorees - VIP Reception Tickets for You and Your Guests - One Ambassador Council Membership ($2,040 value) -
Acknowledgement in the Program -
Recognition on LAWAC Materials (sponsor packages can be customized). Contact [email protected] for information. Thank you for your support of LAWAC and the World Prize Gala. The ticket price of $500 includes goods and services valued at $200. $300 is tax-deductible. $4,600 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible. LAWAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Includes: 4 Gala Tickets - Premium Seating -
Two VIP Meet & Greet Passes with Honorees - VIP Reception Tickets for You and Your Guests - One International Circle Council Membership ($3,950 value) -
Half Page Ad in the Program -
Video Ad Placement
Recognition on LAWAC Materials and in Opening Remarks (sponsor packages can be customized). Contact [email protected] for information. Thank you for your support of LAWAC and the World Prize Gala. The ticket price of $500 includes goods and services valued at $200. $300 is tax-deductible. LAWAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. $9,200 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
Includes: 10 Gala Tickets - Premium Seating -
Two VIP Meet & Greet Passes with Honorees - VIP Reception Tickets for You and Your Guests - Two International Circle Council Memberships ($7,900 value) -
Full Page Ad in the Program -
Video Ad Placement -
Recognition on LAWAC Materials and in Opening Remarks (sponsor packages can be customized). Contact [email protected] for information. Thank you for your support of LAWAC and the World Prize Gala. The ticket price of $500 includes goods and services valued at $200. $300 is tax-deductible. LAWAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. $23,000 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
Includes: 20 Gala Tickets - Premium Seating -
Two VIP Meet & Greet Passes with Honorees - VIP Reception Tickets for You and Your Guests - Three International Circle Council Memberships ($11,850 value) -
Prime Placement Full Page Ad in the Program - Video Ad Placement -
Recognition on LAWAC Materials and in Opening Remarks (sponsor packages can be customized). Contact [email protected] for information. Thank you for your support of LAWAC and the World Prize Gala. The ticket price of $500 includes goods and services valued at $200. $300 is tax-deductible. LAWAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. $46,000 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
