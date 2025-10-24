World Series Game Field Sponsorship

Single Game Sponsor
$250

Sponsor a single World Series game during the Round Robin Bracket, supporting the officials who make it happen.

Includes:

  • On-site field signage
  • Social media recognition during the World Series
  • Logo listing on the NBBA website for one year

 

Fair Play Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one field hosting up to three games during the Round Robin Bracket, helping fund an NBBA official’s travel stipend to ensure fair play across the tournament.

Includes:

  • On-site field signage acknowledging your sponsorship
  • Social media recognition during the World Series
  • Logo listing on the NBBA website for one year

 

Game Day Field Sponsor
$750

Sponsor two fields supporting up to six games during the Round Robin Bracket.

Includes:

  • On-site field signage on sponsored fields
  • Social media recognition during the World Series
  • Logo listing on the NBBA website for one year


All-Star Field Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor four fields supporting up to 12 games during the Round Robin Bracket.

Includes:

  • On-site field signage on all sponsored fields
  • Daily social media recognition during the World Series
  • Logo and hyperlink on the NBBA website for one year


Dan Tracy Championship Game Sponsor
$2,500

Honor the legacy of Dan Tracy by sponsoring the 2026 Championship Game, the most attended and viewed event of the World Series.

Includes:

  • On-site field signage for the Championship Game
  • Daily social media recognition during the World Series
  • Logo and hyperlink on the NBBA website for one year
  • Verbal and event recognition during the Opening Ceremonies, Championship Game, and Awards Banquet, reaching hundreds in attendance and thousands online via our live game stream


